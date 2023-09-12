TETRA PAK ANNOUNCES FLOW WATER AND LIVE NATION CANADA CUSTOM PRINTING COLLABORATION

Flow Beverage Corp. and Live Nation Canada new carton designs showcase Tetra Pak® Custom Printing's unique advertising opportunities

DENTON, Texas, Sept. 12 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetra Pak, a pioneer and world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company, is pleased to announce the first Custom Printing collaboration. The launch follows the successful validation of the Tetra Pak® Custom Printing solution, encompassing over 100 million packages, and is set to unleash new business and marketing opportunities with increased flexibility and customization, all within the package in the consumer's hand. Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) ("Flow" or the "Company"), distributing a naturally alkaline spring water across U.S. and Canada, is the first brand to leverage this unique technology to create one-of-a-kind designs, for a truly immersive and engaging consumer experience.

"In today's world, brands need the ability to quickly activate marketing efforts and capitalize on consumer trends. Tetra Pak® Custom Printing allows brands greater agility than ever before to create impactful, unique campaigns that diversify their advertising strategies in a cost-effective way," said Pedro Gonçalves, vice president of marketing, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. "We are proud to collaborate with Flow to bring to life five bespoke designs that will soon be available at select Live Nation Canada venues as concert attendees leave their favorite shows this fall."

"We are thrilled to be the first brand to market the unique Tetra Pak® Custom Printing solution, which has allowed us to not only elevate the design of Flow's cartons, but also to open up new horizons in advertising possibilities," commented Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flow. "The packaging provides an artful medium that speaks volumes about our commitment to quality, sustainability, and memorable experiences. This is just the beginning, and we can't wait to see more of our strategic food service and retail partners express their brand and sustainability values on pack together with us, as we continue to flow with creative ideas and shape the future of beverage carton packaging together."

Printing redefined

Tetra Pak® Custom Printing is the first and only premium ink jet-based carton package printing solution to offer brands an innovative, cost-effective and customizable system while providing all the environmental benefits of paper-based beverage cartons. With this offering, companies can utilize promotional activations such as varied designs within a single case or limited-edition packaging collaborations to take their marketing and media mix to the next level.

"Digital printing opens a world of opportunities for brands looking for powerful promotional campaigns, and it is an ideal solution for start-up businesses launching a new product," concluded Ola Elmqvist, Executive Vice President Packaging Solutions, Tetra Pak. "By enabling crisp high-quality images and lifelike designs, it can also give products a premium look. We look forward to innovating alongside more brands to unlock untapped potential with one-of-a-kind marketing collaborations through Tetra Pak® Custom Printing."

About Tetra Pak

Tetra Pak is a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With over 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business.

Our promise, "PROTECTS WHAT'S GOOD®," reflects our commitment to making food safe and available everywhere.

About Flow

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow's mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavours, collagen-infused and vitamin-infused flavours in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow's overarching purpose to "bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water." Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com and are sold at over 51,000 stores across North America.

For more information on Flow, please visit Flow's investor relations site at: investors.flowhydration.com .

