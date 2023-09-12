New book from pioneers of Account-Based Marketing offers essential framework for success in modern buying cycles and winning strategic accounts

LONDON and BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global B2B growth consultancy, Momentum ITSMA, is delighted to announce the release of 'The ABM Effect: How to Win, Retain, and Grow Your Most Valuable Clients'.

The ABM Effect provides a radical rethink of the role of selling and marketing when it comes to strategic clients, creating a win-win scenario for both the firm and its clients.

The book, written by Momentum ITSMA founder, Alisha Lyndon, provides a radical rethink of the role of selling and marketing when it comes to strategic clients, creating a win-win scenario for both the firm and its clients.

Account-Based Marketing (ABM) has never been more relevant or valuable. Momentum ITSMA's ABM Benchmark Report, in partnership with The ABM Leadership Alliance, shows ABM helps firms, on average, to grow annual account revenues by 55%. It helps expand accounts relationships by 71% and achieves a 34% improvement on reputation inside accounts.

'The ABM Effect' draws on Lyndon's extensive experience to codify winning approaches that bring together sales and marketing teams, enabling them to secure, retain, and grow strategic accounts. Diving into the shifting dynamics of buying cycles, the book highlights what works and what doesn't, providing readers with a clear framework for effective navigation.

"ABM is about people, not personas. It's about accounts, not markets. It means shifting your focus from the broadcast of 'let me tell you why we're great' to the value of 'we see your problems and the opportunities for growth. Let us help you get there'," Lyndon said. "I've written this book for executives and sales and marketing leaders to develop a shared understanding of the role they play across the buying cycle, how they can identify barriers to purchase, and address the needs of their clients before, during, and after the buying cycle."

Packed with first-hand insights from Momentum ITSMA's work, this book reveals how-to approaches for:

Addressing, supporting, and enabling client buying processes

Unpacking complex buying cycles and knowing when to act in accounts

Learning the behaviors needed to build trust and leverage client insight

Sharpening client focus, leading to growth

With a foreword by the Don Peppers, co-author of The One to One Future, readers will discover how to inspire trust, leverage customer insights, and deliver a tailored value proposition that resonates with their target audience.

"Account-based marketing can only truly succeed when a company's executives work as a unified, purpose-directed team, rather than as a collection of individually unified departments, passing their responsibilities like a baton from one department or division to the next, as the customer's trajectory through the sales funnel proceeds." Don Peppers

"Customer trust is hard won, and easily lost. Having worked first hand with Lyndon, she knows what it takes to build trust, reputation, and relationships with key accounts. This approach works. This book provides valuable insight for anyone in sales or marketing leadership looking to outperform their competition." Nina Gmachl-Eshuis, Vice President, Salesforce

The ABM Effect: How to Win, Retain, and Grow Your Most Valuable Clients is available now on Amazon.

About Momentum ITSMA

Momentum ITSMA enables ambitious companies to achieve market-beating performance by winning, growing, and retaining the most valuable client relationships. Its research, consulting, and learning services help analyze the needs of clients, build go-to-market teams, and optimize strategic accounts to gain greater market share. Learn more at momentumitsma.com.

Media contact - Alexandra Koenig, alexandra.koenig@momentumitsma.com, +44 203 858 0808

