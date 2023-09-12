Betterment Launches New Bitcoin/Ethereum Portfolio as Part of an Evolving Crypto Suite

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterment, the largest independent digital investment advisor in the U.S., announced today the launch of a new Bitcoin/Ethereum Portfolio as part of the Crypto Investing by Betterment suite. The new portfolio provides direct access to the two largest cryptocurrencies in the market for investors who are interested in gaining exposure to crypto as part of their long-term investment strategy.

The Crypto Investing by Betterment lineup includes:

Universe : Features a diversified collection of cryptocurrencies offering broad exposure across the crypto landscape from decentralized finance to the metaverse and more.

Sustainable : Includes cryptocurrencies that transact sustainably or those on networks with a path to sustainability.

BTC/ ETH : Our newest portfolio provides direct exposure to the most prominent and liquid tokens allowing investors to have direct access to these market bellwethers.

"Crypto remains an important and continuously evolving part of the investment landscape," said Mike Reust, President of Betterment. "Our BTC/ETH Portfolio represents the next step in Betterment's commitment to providing an automated solution to customers who want diversified exposure to the asset class."

Betterment's crypto team also provides retail investors and financial advisors a wealth of information on the asset class including an educational resource center, commentary from experts and customer service support in order to help them make informed decisions on how to invest in crypto safely and smartly.

About Betterment

Betterment LLC ("Betterment') is the largest independent online financial advisor , using automated technology powered by human expertise to fulfill a singular mission: making people's lives better. With easy-to-use saving, investing, and retirement solutions, Betterment is built to help people optimize their money, no matter their level of experience or how the market is doing. Founded in 2010, Betterment helps more than 800,000 customers manage over $40 billion with a high-yield cash account; curated selections of low-cost, expert-built investing portfolios; personalized guidance; and tax-smart tools. The company has received multiple awards for its investing app, among which is Buy Side from WSJ (2022). Learn more www.betterment.com .

The above material and content should not be considered to be a recommendation. Investing in digital assets is highly speculative and volatile, and only suitable for investors who are able to bear the risk of potential loss and experience sharp drawdowns. Digital assets are not legal tender and are not backed by the U.S. government. Digital assets are not subject to FDIC insurance or SIPC protections.

Cash Reserve is only available to clients of Betterment LLC, which is not a bank, and cash transfers to program banks are conducted through the clients' brokerage accounts at Betterment Securities. Learn more about this offering at https://www.betterment.com/cash-reserve

Betterment LLC received the Best Overall Robo Advisor of 2022 award from the Buy Side from Wall Street Journal on July 7, 2022 for the duration of 2022. It was considered amongst 20 robo advisors based on a criteria including but not limited to, their fees, investment strategies and investor services, including financial planning, tax-loss harvesting and availability of a premium service, with information from the robo advisors' websites, augmented conversations with communications personnel, and additional third party reports featuring the robo advisors. No compensation was exchanged for this award. The author is not a client of Betterment. This recognition may not be representative of Betterment client experience, advisory services, or investment performance. For more information, visit https://www.wsj.com/buyside/personal-finance/best-robo-advisors-01657136733

