America's DataHub Consortium announces new Idea Bank to help shape a data-driven future

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics (NCSES), within the National Science Foundation (NSF), has partnered with America's DataHub Consortium (ADC) in inviting interested individuals and organizations to join us in contributing insights to its new Idea Bank. By sharing ideas in a public forum, individuals and organizations can directly influence future project solicitations and activities. These ideas will also help shape the potential National Secure Data Service (NSDS), an initiative that would streamline and innovate data access, data linkage, and privacy-protections to support expanded data use for evidence-building.

ADC logo (PRNewswire)

A simple submission form can be accessed and submitted here.

Learn more about the NSDS demonstration project here. The ADC is pleased to invite the dialogue and innovation these insights will spark and looks forward to engaging with the public.

About America's DataHub Consortium

America's DataHub Consortium (ADC) is a public-private partnership that brings together experts from government, industry, and academia to collaboratively research and solve our nation's toughest challenges. ADC utilizes a fast, flexible, and scalable acquisition process to address emerging challenges.

ADC also offers its members streamlined access to federal government funding and the opportunity to take on critical evidence building challenges. In addition, members can research and locate other companies for potential project collaboration. ADC is managed by Advanced Technology International.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATI (Advanced Technology International)