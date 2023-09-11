Sonesta Announces New Luxury Development in the Dominican Republic

The new multi-use development will feature locations of The James, Royal Sonesta as well as residences.

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) revealed their latest venture in the Caribbean – a new multi-use development in the Dominican Republic that marks a significant expansion of their presence in the region. Anchoring this development will be a new 400-room Royal Sonesta and 320-room The James, two of Soneta's top luxury brands.

Sonesta (PRNewswire)

"Growing our footprint in Latin America and the Caribbean continues to be a priority for Sonesta. This development not only licenses our two luxury brands, Royal Sonesta and the James, but also incorporates amenities and services for guests and residents alike," said Brian Quinn, Sonesta Chief Development Officer, "The Caribbean market has shown tremendous demand, particularly among luxury travelers, making franchising opportunities with The James and The Royal Sonesta brands incredibly promising. With dedicated teams and an enhanced presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America, we are now even better equipped to oversee the development and expansion of properties throughout the region."

Completed in six phases, Sonesta aims to complete both hotel properties and residences in 2025, with further openings in 2027 and 2031. Following the completion of The James and Royal Sonesta hotels, this development will include several entertainment venues including a waterpark, retail mall and movie theater. Several dining outlets will be present on the property in addition to a fitness center, spa, 18-course golf course and country club, outdoor sports facility and a kid-centric activity center. Guests and residents will also have access to an on-property medical center.

The to-be-named development will reside in the mountains of Dominican Republic and joins Sonesta's portfolio of Latin American and Caribbean properties. Since its establishment in the Latin American region with the Sonesta El Olivar in Lima, Peru, in 1998, Sonesta has expanded, adding hotels in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, and introducing Sonesta Posadas del Inca in Peru for leisure travelers. Through a master franchise agreement with GHL Hoteles in Colombia, Sonesta has continued to grow, recently introducing the Sonesta Hotel Cali in April 2022 as the 14th property in Latin America and the 8th in Colombia. Additionally, in the Caribbean, Sonesta's presence shines through two Sint Maarten resorts: the family-friendly Sonesta Maho Beach Resort (2004) and the adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point Resort (2014), along with the Royal Sonesta San Juan in Puerto Rico (2020).

The James and The Royal Sonesta brands are new additions to the Sonesta Franchise portfolio in the U.S. and in Latin America, offering franchisees high-end lifestyle options in top urban and resort destination markets.

About Sonesta

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company according to Smith Travel Research (STR) with approximately 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across nearly over 15 brands in eight countries. Sonesta owns, manages and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta Essential, Sonesta ES (Extended Stay) Suites, Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Cruise Collection operating in Egypt, also; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Hotel RL; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knight's Inn; Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, visit franchise.sonesta.com or email development@sonesta.com.

Media Contact: Lorie Juliano | Sonesta Head of Communication| ljuliano@sonesta.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sonesta International Hotels Corporation