Stripe Trend Resurges as LILYSILK's Iconic Pieces Donned by A-Listers

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The timeless stripe trend is back in full force this season, with major celebrities opting for the iconic striped styles of LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives. Recently, iconic superstar Selena Gomez made a glamorous appearance on SiriusXM donning the exquisite striped pieces of the Cropped Spun Silk Strip Sweater from LILYSILK's Summer 23 collection.

Selena Gomez Wears LILYSILK Cropped Spun Silk Strip Sweater (PRNewswire)

Renowned actress and business mogul Jessica Alba also chose LILYSILK to celebrate her Honest renovation event, wearing the elegant Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt, complementing her appearance with a heartwarming smile that exuded pure charm. Actress Emma Roberts modeled the same classic stripe shirt during her summer break.

Jessica Alba Wears LILYSILK Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt (PRNewswire)

Earlier this year, screen star Hilary Duff was spotted wearing her LILYSILK pinstripe SOS shirt on several occasions. Lucy Liu, the screen legend, chose LILYSILK's Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirtdress with Belt during the press day for her new movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Also, The Oscar Winner Viola Davis was spotted sporting the SOS Shirt for Deadline Contenders Event held in Los Angeles.

"In the world of fashion, where trends come and go, the return of timeless striped patterns is a testament to enduring style," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "This striped trend revival aligns seamlessly with LILYSILK's core values of crafting pieces that transcend seasons."

"Our team pours meticulous attention into every step of the production process, from sourcing premium materials to artful design," added Wang. "It's wonderful to see fashion icons like Selena and Jessica embracing these timeless stripes that we've worked so hard to perfect."

For more information, visit the LILYSILK website at http://www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and Facebook.

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is one of the world's leading silk brands with a mission to inspire people to live spectacularly and more sustainably. At LILYSILK, care for one another and the planet is what drives us. Not all silk is equal: we craft products from the finest natural fibers, are committed to zero waste and deliver exceptional service. We want to bring you ultimate comfort in every moment, every day and forevermore. It is our goal to make you live spectacularly and make the planet a better place.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LILYSILK