PEPSI® RE-RELEASES ICONIC MUSIC VIDEO COMMERCIALS IN CELEBRATION OF BRITNEY SPEARS, MADONNA, AND OTHER MUSIC LEGENDS

REMASTERED SPOTS SET TO RE-AIR DURING THE 2023 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS

Brand Continues 125-Day Long Anniversary Campaign, Now Celebrating the Most Impactful Moments in Music-Focused Advertising, Including Music Video Ads with Tina Turner, Robert Palmer, and Ray Charles

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi®, a pioneer of the concept of music video commercials, today continues its celebration of its 125th birthday and star-studded history by reviving some of the brand's most famed music video-styled spots. The re-released versions of archival commercials pay tribute to music legends Madonna, Britney Spears, Tina Turner, Robert Palmer, and Ray Charles, each of whom has played a major role in shaping the brand's legacy as one of the first brands in advertising history to release music video spots. For the first time in decades, versions of the iconic Madonna and Britney Spears spots will return to national television during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Tuesday, September 12.

Pepsi is re-releasing iconic music video commercials of Britney Spears, Madonna, Ray Charles, Robert Palmer and Tina Turner ahead of the 2023 VMAs. (PRNewswire)

The new Pepsi logo and visual identity – which continues to roll onto store shelves—now anchors the revived music video commercials in the intro and end cards of each classic spot, including:

Tina Turner's "Taste For Pepsi" (1986) : Known around the world as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll", Tina Turner had an unmistakable voice, that was roaring across airwaves around the globe, making her one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. Known around the world as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll",had an unmistakable voice, that was roaring across airwaves around the globe, making her one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.

Robert Palmer's "Simply Irresistible" (1989) : Palmer's breakout hit topped the music charts, becoming one of the most listened-to songs of the decade, leading him to win his second GRAMMY Award. Palmer's breakout hit topped the music charts, becoming one of the most listened-to songs of the decade, leading him to win his second GRAMMY Award.

Madonna's "Like A Prayer" (1989) : Following three back-to-back multi-platinum albums, the "Queen of Pop" created a hit single that was released as a single ahead of her now certified quadruple platinum album "Like A Prayer." Following three back-to-back multi-platinum albums, the "Queen of Pop" created a hit single that was released as a single ahead of her now certified quadruple platinum album "Like A Prayer."

Ray Charles' "The Right One Baby" (1991) : As one of the most important influences on popular music for over 40 years, Charles used his instantly recognizable voice to deliver the ever-so-popular catch phrase "you got the right one baby." As one of the most important influences on popular music for over 40 years, Charles used his instantly recognizable voice to deliver the ever-so-popular catch phrase "you got the right one baby."

Britney Spears' "The Joy of Cola" (2001): Dubbed in the early millennium as the "Princess of Pop", Spears was well on her way to becoming one of the biggest popstars in the world, following her debut album in 1999. Dubbed in the early millennium as the "Princess of Pop", Spears was well on her way to becoming one of the biggest popstars in the world, following her debut album in 1999.

The original spots of Madonna's "Like A Prayer" and Spears' "The Joy of Cola" have not been aired on national television in full since their original runs, over 30 and 20 years ago, respectively, making the 2023 VMAs the perfect stage for Pepsi to re-debut them. Pepsi has a long history at the VMAs, showing up consistently at the show for decades, including the recent premiere of the Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop music video inspired by the film "Grease" in 2021.

"Over the years, Pepsi has clearly established itself as an innovative brand with a deep heritage of 'firsts' in music – from inventing the first-ever marketing jingle, to being the first brand to turn commercials into music videos. So, as we celebrate Pepsi's 125th birthday, it is only fitting that we partner with the MTV Video Music Awards to celebrate some of the most iconic Pepsi music videos from our past," said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi. "We are excited for a new generation to experience these epic commercials with our newly refreshed logo and visual design alongside pop icons like Britney Spears, Madonna, Tina Turner, Ray Charles, and Robert Palmer. From Madonna's 'Like a Prayer,' to Britney's 'Joy of Cola,' to Ray's 'The Right One Baby,' there are some absolutely epic and memorable tracks that are sure to have everyone singing along."

Beginning today, fans can watch all five revived spots on the Pepsi YouTube channel right now here.

To stay current on the latest news around the Pepsi 125th celebration, please follow Pepsi on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Threads (@Pepsi) or visit Pepsi.com/125 for more information.

Pepsi® Brand 125th Anniversary Campaign

Since its inception in 1898 in New Bern, N.C. Pepsi® has evolved into one of the most iconic global consumer brands and remains a staple of pop culture and consumer enjoyment. Now through December 31, Pepsi will celebrate its 125th anniversary over the course of the 125 days leading up to New Years Eve. #Pepsi125 will honor the brand's legacy, both past and present, while looking ahead to the next 125 years as the brand enters a new era with a celebrated new visual identity. To stay informed on the brand's 125th anniversary celebration, fans should follow Pepsi on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Threads (@Pepsi) and visit Pepsi.com for more.

