DuPont Names Recipients of 2023 Lavoisier Medal and Pedersen Award

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced the recipients of the company's 2023 Lavoisier Medal for Lifetime Technical Achievement and the prestigious Pedersen Award.

The 2023 Lavoisier Medalist is Deyan Wang, Ph.D., Senior Research Laureate, DuPont Electronics & Industrial. The Lavoisier Medal for Lifetime Technical Achievement recognizes scientists and engineers who have demonstrated a career of creative technical contributions with significant business impact. The Lavoisier Medal is named in honor of the 18th century French chemist, Antoine Laurent Lavoisier, who is considered the father of modern chemistry.

The 2023 Pedersen Award recipients are Paul Bernatis, Ph.D., Technical Laureate, DuPont Electronics & Industrial; Reiyao Zhu, Ph.D., Technical Laureate, and Jon Johnson, Ph.D., Engineering Laureate, both from DuPont Water & Protection. The Pedersen Award is chosen by a select team of Laureates, a group of the highest technical professionals. The medalists' deep technical knowledge, skill, achievements, and commitment in their respective areas have resulted in important new products for DuPont customers. The Pedersen Award is named in honor of DuPont's Nobel Laureate, Charles J. Pedersen, who received the 1987 Nobel Prize for his discovery of a novel class of chemical compounds called macrocyclic polyethers, which he dubbed the "crown" ethers because of their molecular shape.

The groundbreaking innovations developed by these medalists have created significant value for our customers and stakeholders and have contributed to shaping industries by delivering new solutions to solve some of the world's most pressing challenges.

"Each year we honor DuPont innovators whose work and commitment have had significant results for our business, our customers and the world. Deyan, Paul, Reiyao, and Jon are passionate trailblazers who are bringing new ideas and game-changing innovations to life," said Alexa Dembek, DuPont Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer. "It's an honor to call them colleagues and work side-by-side with them as we continue to deliver on our purpose to empower the world with essential innovations to thrive."

DuPont's 2023 Lavoisier and Pedersen Awardees and their achievements:

Lavoisier Medalist

Deyan Wang, Ph.D., Senior Research Laureate, DuPont Electronics & Industrial, Emerging Technologies; Marlborough, MA. Deyan is an outstanding scientist and technical leader for the electronic materials community. Across his 30-year industrial career, he's been a lifetime achiever in creating pathfinding technology for business success, including three revolutionary and highly profitable technology platforms: (1) embedded barrier layer and (2) immersion topcoat for 193 nm immersion lithography, and (3) novel leveler materials for plated copper interconnects. These inventions have driven new processes with customers and industries and have made DuPont a leader in materials for semiconductor and circuit board manufacturing.

Pedersen Award Recipients

Paul Bernatis, Ph.D., Technical Laureate, DuPont Electronics & Industrial, Semiconductor Technologies – Advanced Cleans Technologies; Hayward, CA. Paul led the Advanced Cleans Technologies (ACT) post-Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) cleans development group that designed key formulations which became the highly successful 5600 copper post-CMP cleans series. Most notable was Paul's invention of PCMPSolv™ 5615 and PCMPSolv™ 5640, which contain the critical components used in DuPont's copper post-CMP cleans which is an industry standard for advanced device nodes ≤14 nm. Additionally, Paul's development of the foundational understanding of key residue removal mechanisms led to the cleaning efficiency equation which identifies the critical factors that determine product performance.

Reiyao Zhu, Ph.D., Technical Laureate; DuPont Water & Protection, Aramids – Thermal Industrial Apparel; Spruance, VA. Reiyao is the lead developer for Nomex® thermal apparel. Her prolific research in fiber blends has significantly increased DuPont's engagement in industrial protection via a transformational shift to multi-hazard protection. Her patented development of DuPont™ Essential Arc (Protera®) was a critical foray into blends, which remains a key part of our utilities portfolio. In Reiyao's 25 years with the company, she has over 40 patents in the fabric and fiber space, representing major contributions and impact for the Nomex® brand and our customers.

Jon Johnson, Ph.D., Engineering Laureate; DuPont Water & Protection, Water Solutions; Edina, MN. Jon is the lead technical expert for the design of reverse osmosis (RO) and nanofiltration spiral wound elements and the components that comprise them. For over two decades, he has led efforts to link fundamental engineering principles to element limitations and capabilities, which has materialized in value-added products for our customers. This includes novel module design technology that enabled the award-winning Fortilife™ CR100 and related family of products, as well as the iLEC™ Interlocking Endcap, which has been used in over two million FilmTec™ membrane modules since its introduction in 2005.

