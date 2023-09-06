NYC's Schwarzman Animal Medical Center Appoints Nicole Seligman as Co-Chair of Board of Trustees

Ms. Seligman Brings Decades of Distinguished Legal and Business Experience to the World's Largest Non-Profit Animal Hospital

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stephen & Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center (AMC), the world's largest non-profit animal hospital, is proud to announce the appointment of Nicole Seligman as Co-Chair of the organization's Board of Trustees. She joins current Board Chair Robert Liberman in the role after serving the organization as Vice Chair.

Ms. Seligman brings over four decades of distinguished legal, business, and non-profit experience to AMC. She previously held high-level executive positions at Sony, including President of Sony Entertainment, Inc. from 2014 to 2016 and global General Counsel of Sony Corporation from 2005 to 2014. She also was a partner in the Washington, DC law firm Williams & Connolly. She currently serves as an independent director of three public companies – Paramount Global, MeiraGTx Holdings PLC, and Intuitive Machines, Inc. – and previously served as Chairman of The Doe Fund, a NYC non-profit that transitions the homeless and formerly incarcerated to independent lives.

"Nicole has been an incredible resource as Vice Chair of our Board, and I'm honored to welcome her as Co-Chair. Her leadership, experience, and dedication to our mission are invaluable to AMC and to the pet families of New York City and beyond," said Robert Liberman. "I can't wait to see all we can accomplish together."

"Nicole steps into this leadership role at a pivotal time for AMC," said Helen M. Irving, RN, MBA, AMC's President and CEO. "With unprecedented demand for veterinary care and a transformational expansion of our hospital underway, her stewardship and business acumen will be invaluable in ensuring our hospital continues to lead the way in veterinary medicine."

"I'm thrilled to help guide this incredible organization at this critical juncture," said Ms. Seligman. "AMC's commitment to world class emergency and specialty care, groundbreaking research, and superior postgraduate education are tremendous assets as we build towards the future. As a client and supporter of AMC for over a decade, I believe wholeheartedly in AMC's mission. There is no better place for pets, and I'm exceedingly proud to serve as Co-Chair of the Board."

About the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center Hospital of New York City

The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center is the world's largest non-profit animal hospital with NYC's only level 1 trauma center. Our team of 130+ veterinarians work across over 20 specialties to provide world-class medical care, and we are here for pets and their families 24/7. We are proud to have served the people and pets of New York, and beyond, for over 110 years. More at www.amcny.org

