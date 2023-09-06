LG OLED ILLUMINATES AND INSPIRES AT FRIEZE SEOUL

Company Unveils Latest LG OLED ART Collaborations During

This Year's Frieze International Air Fair and Seoul Art Week

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is stepping into the spotlight as the official headline partner of Frieze Seoul 2023 (September 6-9). The company will be showcasing special art collaborations that reaffirm its dedication to highlighting the intrinsic link between art and technology as a part of its ongoing LG OLED ART project. For this year's edition of Frieze Seoul, LG is partnering with the Whanki Foundation to present "We Meet Again in Seoul," a curated selection of paintings by master of Korean abstract art, Kim Whanki.

The stunning exhibition features twelve original artworks by Whanki, including some of his most iconic pieces. Among these are Where, in What Form, Shall We Meet Again and 25-III-69 #46, created during his noted New York periods – both paintings exemplifying the artist's unique "all-over dot" style. These works will be on display in the LG OLED Lounge at Frieze Seoul 2023, where they will be brought to life by the immaculate digital canvas that is LG OLED. The incredible colors and clarity of LG's self-lit OLED technology faithfully preserve Whanki's creative intentions while revealing detail and nuance that add an extra dimension to his acclaimed art.

Audiences will find themselves completely immersed in and inspired by this exclusive presentation; the combination of Whanki's artistic genius and the digital artistry of LG OLED combining to elicit profound emotions and deep contemplation.

Additionally, visitors to the LG OLED Lounge will have the opportunity to explore exciting, new perspectives on the distinctive and thought-provoking art of Whanki. Je Baak, professor at Seoul National University College of Fine Arts, Mano Ahn, CEO of Ahn Graphics and Daehwan Kim, CEO of BESIGN, have joined forces to digitally express five of Whanki's artworks, using LG OLED as their canvas.

"LG OLED is honored to present the work of the renowned Kim Whanki to a global audience at this year's Frieze Seoul," said Kate Hye-won Oh, vice president of the Brand Communication Division at LG Home Entertainment Company. "Both the stunning originals and the brave digital reinterpretations of Whanki's paintings inspire the imagination and encourage all of us, whether artist or art enthusiast, to explore the limitless possibilities of art. The ultimate digital canvas, LG OLED continues to shine a light on the majesty of human creative endeavor, and what can be achieved when art and technology come together as one."

Beyond its participation in Frieze Seoul 2023, LG OLED will be actively contributing to the artistic ambiance of the South Korean capital throughout the month of September. At Seoul Light DDP 2023 (August 31 to September 10), LG's premium TV brand is presenting BOREALIS, an illuminating and ever-changing work of light and color by technologist and new media artist Dan Acher, which can be experienced daily between 8pm and 11pm. The collaboration is a testament to LG OLED's continuing support for Seoul Art Week (taking place this year from September 1-10) and to its commitment to promoting the practice and appreciation of new forms of digital art.

LG OLED has also teamed up with Artist Company, a Seoul-based entertainment company founded by celebrated Korean actor, Jung-jae Lee, to expose a wider audience to the best of digital art. From September 7-24, the first floor of the Artist's Company's building in Cheongdam will play host to several inspirational works, including digitalized Whanki pieces and art from Six N. Five, previously showcased by LG OLED at Frieze New York in May.

LG continues to deliver enriching art world experiences, illustrating the close connection between art and technology through inspiring exhibitions and innovative artist collaborations. The digital artworks brought to life by LG OLED will be uploaded to the OLED Art project website after their real-world unveiling, allowing art enthusiasts and fans around the world to enjoy them at their convenience. To follow the LG OLED ART journey, visit the website.

