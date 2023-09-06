George Washington University to Host Webinar on Culturally Responsive Communication

Training series highlights solutions for HIV and COVID-19 screenings in primary care

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) is hosting a free webinar on September 20 to discuss culturally responsive communication with patients. The webinar is a part of a training series for the Two in One: HIV + COVID Screening and Testing Model, a national medical education program, and will feature Adedotun Ogunbajo, PhD, of Harvard's Center for Population and Development Studies and Elder George Kerr III of the Washington D.C. Center for AIDS Research.

"For the Two in One program's second webinar on the topic of culturally responsive communication, we will emphasize how clinicians can share power with patients," said Maranda Ward, EdD, MPH, principal investigator of the Two in One Model and assistant professor of clinical research and leadership at GW SMHS. "In addition to discussing ways to facilitate culturally responsive communication, we will review what sharing power in the clinician-patient interaction looks like."

The event is entitled "Culturally Responsive Communication, Part II: Sharing Power with Patients," and is scheduled for September 20, from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. ET. Anyone can register for the event here.

This is the sixth webinar in the Two in One Model training series, which utilizes a combined health and racial equity lens to provide primary care practitioners the tools to routinize HIV, PrEP/PEP, and COVID vaccine screenings for all patients to better engage in culturally responsive communication with their racial, ethnic, sexual, and gender-minoritized patients.

The series will ultimately offer nine live-streamed continuing medical education (CME) lectures as well as an asynchronous CME-bearing module-based training course and PCP toolkit. The program is actively engaged in formulating policy recommendations for adjusting clinical guidelines on COVID vaccine, HIV and PrEP/PEP screenings.

This program has been supported by an independent educational grant from Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information on this research-informed model, visit the Two-in-One website at: twoinone.smhs.gwu.edu.

