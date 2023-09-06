EG GROUP PARTNERS WITH UNITED WAY IN SUPPORT OF HUNGER ACTION MONTH

All proceeds from September fundraiser will go towards providing food to families in need

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EG America, a leading convenience, coffee, fuel, and food service retailer have announced an in-store fundraising campaign with United Way, a network of over 1,800 local nonprofit fundraising affiliates. Throughout September, in recognition of Hunger Action Month, guests can donate a dollar amount of their choosing at any of EG America's 1,700 convenience store locations to support United Way chapters. Participating brands include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill.

All in-store guest donations will go towards the United Way and its mission to provide meals to families in need across the country. There are currently over 1,300 United Way chapters in the nation with 98% funding food pantries and food banks and 45% owning and operating at least one food insecurity program. Last year, United Way's Ride United Last Mile Delivery program delivered 8.1 million meals to individuals without adequate transportation to access food.

"Our continued partnership with EG America has made a large impact on the communities we serve through various programs and organizations we support," said Paul Mina, President & CEO, United Way of Tri-County.

"Food insecurity is one of the biggest issues facing our country today, and the money raised through these donations will go directly towards funding vital food pantries, banks, and meal delivery programs."

This marks the fourth fundraiser between EG America and United Way with over $563,000 raised to date. Each year's campaign focuses on a different issue at the core of United Way's mission of service, with September's focus on food insecurity. In the United States, 34 million people are food insecure and one in eight kids face hunger.

"Hunger is as pervasive as ever, and we're proud to support the United Way's efforts to address this critical issue said Nick Unkovic, President of EG America. "The generosity of our guests goes a long way in supporting the mission of organizations like United Way that provide critical services to those in need across the country."

For more information or to find an EG convenience store near you, visit https://www.eg-america.com/.

About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading convenience retailer which has established partnerships with global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering world-class Grocery & Merchandise, Foodservice and Fuel offer.

EG Group currently employs in excess of 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,300 sites across USA, UK & Ireland, Continental Europe and Australia.

Zuber Issa CBE and Mohsin Issa CBE, founders and co-CEOs, EG Group, were honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020 for their contribution to business and charity. They were also jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK.

Further information at www.eg.group

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit. We're engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national, and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit www.UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

