Workday Once Again Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

Workday Enterprise Management Cloud delivers an adaptable architecture that unites service-centric organizations' ecosystems to bring financial, worker, and operational data together to deliver granular insight in a single system of record. With artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) embedded in this architecture, Workday Financial Management , Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , Workday Adaptive Planning , Workday Accounting Center , Workday Prism Analytics , and Workday Spend Management intelligently augment workers by automating business and financial processes to help organizations work in new ways and realize the full potential of their most valuable asset – their people.

"Workday is the only cloud-native ERP platform specifically designed for service-centric organizations to manage their money and people together in one, unified system," said Terrance Wampler, group general manager, office of the CFO, Workday. "With a single source of truth for your finance and people data and an adaptable architecture with AI and ML at the core, Workday customers across industries gain a better understanding of what drives profitability at the most granular level, enabling them to pivot quickly to meet the needs of their business."

Unlocking the Potential of People, Processes, and Data

With more than 10,000 customers across 175 countries, Workday continues to execute effectively for customers and deliver innovative solutions that help service-centric enterprises adapt and thrive in the changing world of work.

With Workday, organizations can:

Embrace business agility at speed and scale with an architecture that the business owns, minimizing reliance on IT.

Interoperate with existing technology ecosystems across a wide range of industries and easily extend Workday with low or no code technology, while maintaining the same level of security.

Surface more granular insights into profitability and performance directly in the system of record to drive confident decisions from a trusted source of truth that unites finance, human resources, and operational data.

Empower employees with more meaningful work by moving from manual entry and correction to touchless processing with AI and ML embedded into core processes.

Gain valuable insight into workforce skills, enabling teams to understand gaps, determine which skills they need today and in the future, and identify opportunities for redeployment.

Innovation Drives Customer Satisfaction

In our latest customer survey, Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM customers rated Workday at 97% for overall customer satisfaction. In addition, Gartner® Peer Insights™ documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews. As of July 1, 2023, Workday customer reviews include the following:

read full review ] "The configurability of the system and ongoing commitment to delivering new and improved features enables us to scale, pivot, and grow as our company and industry needs evolve. Workday listens to their customers and has one of the strongest and active communities that I have seen." – VP, Accounting Systems in the finance industry [

read full review ] "We implemented in 2021 and have made consistent strides forward with each month since implementation. With a strong administrative team for the Workday product, nearly anything is possible." – Workday Financial Administrator in the insurance industry [

read full review ] "We ultimately chose Workday not just for their culture and partnership, but for the ability to tie the financials and people together in one place to take ERP/HCM from back office to an operational toolset." SVP of Finance, Analytics & Supply Chain in the retail industry [

read full review ] "Workday is and has been an outstanding partner. We have leveraged the Workday ERP platform to drive transformation throughout the Finance division at our organization. They have been true partners in innovating the solution." Chief Accounting Officer in the banking industry [

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises, Denis Torii, Sam Grinter, Tim Faith, Naveen Mahendra, Neha Ralhan, Robert Anderson, 29 August 2023

