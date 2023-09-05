Support for Global ICT Industry Continues with BICSI South Pacific Affiliate Renewal

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Support for the expansion of the information technology and telecommunications services industry in the South Pacific region continues with BICSI's affiliate renewal with BICSI South Pacific, effective 1 July 2023.

BICSI, a global professional association supporting the advancement of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) profession, has renewed its agreement with affiliate BICSI South Pacific, located in South Melbourne, Australia. BICSI South Pacific's territory includes Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, the Christmas Islands, Coco (Keeling) Islands, Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Norfolk Island, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Wallis and Futuna Islands.

BICSI South Pacific is part of an expanding global ICT community along with BICSI Japan and the newest affiliate, BICSI India. Together, BICSI affiliates support the advancement of ICT professionals and their technical expertise, capabilities, and safety practices as they design, install, and manage residential and commercial telecommunications networks and services in their territories. BICSI and BICSI South Pacific both strive to enhance, equip, and promote subject-matter experts within the ICT industry through training and education, certifications, and networking, in a collaboration that goes back over two decades.

"We stand at the threshold of an even brighter future for the ICT profession, fueled by shared success after two decades of BICSI South Pacific's unwavering support," says John H. Daniels, chief executive officer of BICSI. "With this renewed commitment, we are poised to amplify the impact we make together, ushering in an era of unprecedented growth and opportunity for all BICSI members and the ICT professionals in BICSI South Pacific's territory."

"We are glad to renew our commitment to BICSI's flourishing global community," says Paul Stathis, chief executive officer for BICSI South Pacific. "This is an important step for BICSI South Pacific to update its agreement with BICSI HQ to ensure it has the right structure in place to continue supporting BICSI members and ICT professionals in our region to provide greater value to their clients as we further strengthen the relationship between the South Pacific area and the larger ICT community."

BICSI South Pacific will hold its first ICT Infrastructure and Data Centre Super Show – the BICSI South Pacific & AFCOM Brisbane 2023 Australian Conference – from 17-19 October at the Sofitel Brisbane Central in Brisbane, Australia.

About BICSI:

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders. BICSI is the preeminent resource for the Connected World. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

