Spirit Airlines Launches Round-Up Donation Feature at Booking, Empowering Travelers to Make a Positive Impact on Nonprofits Across the Carrier's Network

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is celebrating International Charity Day by introducing a new way to donate to the Spirit Charitable Foundation. The airline recently launched a round-up feature on spirit.com where Guests can choose to increase their total to the next whole dollar during booking and make a difference in the lives of children and families, service members, and the environment. The option will be available for travelers booking flights on the website, making it easier than ever to contribute to the causes of nonprofits across Spirit's network, and help be a force for good.

"This new initiative is a big step forward in our efforts to make a meaningful social impact in the communities where we live and fly and gives our Guests a chance to contribute to the life-changing work our nonprofit partners are carrying out every day," said Lania Rittenhouse, President of The Spirit Charitable Foundation and Vice President of Guest Experience, Brand & Communications for Spirit Airlines. "We're also proud to involve our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEI&B) Resource Groups in the nonprofit selection process, allowing these Team Members to identify organizations that resonate with them and advance causes they're passionate about."

So far in 2023, the Foundation has committed $1.3 million to 57 nonprofits across the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, with plans to announce more investments later this year. The airline's award-winning Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Belonging (DEI&B) efforts include empowering its DEI&B Resource Groups to give back to causes at the heart of their respective missions. The Asian, Black, Latinx, LGBTQIA+, Third Culture Individual, Women, and Veterans Resource Groups selected 23 of the nonprofits this year.

The Foundation's social impact has grown significantly since it first launched in 2019, investing nearly four times more in nonprofit organizations today. It's also known for establishing and honoring long-term commitments with select nonprofits, building a partnership these organizations can count on year after year.

Every small donation will lead to a big impact on these organizations, including the works highlighted below:

Mano Amiga School in Colombia brings underserved children permanently out of poverty. The Foundation adopted the school's fifth-grade class in 2019 and is providing financial support until they graduate in 2026. This includes a recent sizable donation of $100,000 that allows these children to be the first to read and write in their families and graduate from high school.

Our Little Roses in Honduras provides a full-time residential home for abused, abandoned and neglected girls ranging from infants to teenagers. The Foundation has committed to sponsoring 30 girls until age 18 by donating $30,000 in the last two years, ensuring they have an opportunity to have a childhood and be productive, joyful young women.

Shepherd Center in Atlanta is a nonprofit hospital specializing in medical treatment, research and rehabilitation for people with spinal cord injury, brain injury and other neuromuscular conditions. This year, the Foundation provided a $100,000 grant to help the organization to provide a customized inpatient experience for students and enhance the patient graduation ceremonies as they make their way back home.

Soldiers' Angels in San Antonio distributes aid, comfort and resources to the military, veterans and families. In 2022, Spirit donated $10,000 to advance its work, and this year has more than doubled its investment with a $25,000 donation.

The Spirit Charitable Foundation believes that change starts by giving back. It is committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where the Spirit Family lives and works. The Foundation invests in organizations that have a meaningful social impact on the lives of children & families, service members, and the environment, through Team Member volunteerism, monetary and in-kind donations. Email Spirit.Foundation@Spirit.com if you have questions about The Spirit Charitable Foundation.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

