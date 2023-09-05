Research Solutions Announces Engagement of Jeremy Murphy to Board of Directors

Jeremy Murphy, COO & President at ClickTripz, LLC, and formerly Goldman Sachs, to join Research Solutions' Board of Directors as Advisor and Observer

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS), a trusted partner providing cloud-based workflow solutions to accelerate research for R&D-driven organizations, announced today the engagement of Jeremy Murphy to the Research Solutions Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Murphy will join the board as an advisor and observer, and he will be part of our board slate for the 2023 annual meeting.

Following the appointment of Mr. Murphy, the Board will comprise six directors, four of whom are independent.

"We are pleased to welcome Jeremy Murphy to the Research Solutions Board," said Roy W. Olivier, CEO of Research Solutions. "Jeremy's deep financial expertise and robust business experience will be invaluable to Research Solutions as we grow our business and pursue value creation focused on product-led growth with sustained profitability."

Mr. Murphy shares, "I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on the Board to help deliver on Research Solutions' mission of supporting the innovation process from end to end. I look forward to contributing my expertise to further grow Research Solutions and deliver enhanced value for shareholders."

Jeremy Murphy is the current COO & President at ClickTripz, the leading contextual ad network for the travel industry, which each month delivers tens of millions of travel-intenders to the world's largest travel websites. At Clicktripz, Mr. Murphy has orchestrated pioneering new B2B software from ideation to roll-out, including the first AI-powered conversational advertisement trained to be an expert on each advertiser's product offering by leveraging state-of-the-art document indexing and language models. Previously, he co-founded TheSuitest, a hotel data-analytics platform featured in the NYTimes, The Today Show and elsewhere for using natural language processing to compare and quantify hotel accommodations. TheSuitest was successfully acquired by Clicktripz in 2015. Prior to his current role, Mr. Murphy had significant experience in various crucial positions at prominent financial institutions. Mr. Murphy was an analyst in the Investment Management Division of Goldman Sachs & Co. as part of a team responsible for nearly $10 billion in public equity investments. Jeremy later worked as a risk manager for the investment arm of the Gulf Bank of Kuwait and its controlling shareholder, where he helped direct $800 million in hedge fund assets.

Mr. Murphy's impressive academic background includes an MBA from UCLA-Anderson, where he graduated in the top 1% of his class and received the prestigious Fred Weston Award for Excellence in Finance. Additionally, he holds a Juris Doctorate from the UCLA School of Law, where he attended as a Dean's Scholar. While in law school, Mr. Murphy's work using options theory to predict public-company acquisition prices in court approved Section 363 sales was published by the American Bankruptcy Institute Law Review, a leading journal at the intersection of law and finance. He also earned a bachelor's degree in Economics from UCLA, graduating Summa Cum Laude.

Per the 8K filed on August 28, 2023, Research Solutions also announced the resignation of Eugene Robin from the Board after many years of dedicated service. Mr. Robin's resignation results solely from his engagement by a new firm whose compliance policy prohibits service on boards of directors generally and does not relate to any disagreement with Research Solutions nor any refusal to stand for re-election to the Board.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. Research Solutions has also acquired ResoluteAI, an advanced search platform aimed at equipping organizations with search, discovery, analysis, and knowledge management tools powered by AI and NLP technologies. For more information and details, please visit https://www.researchsolutions.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding additional customers, potential acquisitions and the Company's prospects for growth, profitability, and cash flow. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

