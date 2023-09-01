Zepp Health Launches Amazfit Balance with AI-empowered Features for the Ultimate in Balanced Living

Convenient Contactless Payments enabled on Amazfit Balance Smartwatches with Zepp Pay, powered by Mastercard

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health") (NYSE: ZEPP), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology, has today announced the launch of the Amazfit Balance. Created to help people achieve the ultimate balance of life, work, and wellness, the Amazfit Balance takes the baton from the brand's Amazfit GTR and GTS family of smartwatches, building on the cutting-edge technology and features that made those models resonate so powerfully with a global community of users, and empowered by Zepp Health's evolving AI ecosystem to become the new leader of Amazfit's Lifestyle Series.

What's New

Mental and physical Readiness analysis and body composition measurement, enabling a more comprehensive understanding of body and mind.

AI-powered sleep guidance and relaxation tools are provided by Zepp Aura rest and wellness service.

Chat AI fitness and sleep coaching are available for a free trial, prior to subscription.

Zepp Pay contactless payment, facilitated by Amazfit partnerships with several Mastercard issuing banks, such as Curve in 31 countries and regions.

Enhanced Zepp OS 3.0 with an enriched ecosystem of apps themed around wellness, productivity and relaxation.

Recognizing that the future of smart wearables lies in AI-driven advancements that empower people to take control of their well-being, Zepp Health brand Amazfit developed the Amazfit Balance with an intensified focus on holistic wellness, incorporating features that deepen understanding of both body and mind. Along with integrating the upgraded dual-LED and 8PD BioTracker™ 5.0 PPG biometric optical sensor, the Amazfit Balance also introduces functions that assess equally important mental recovery indicators. Among them is the new Readiness feature, which provides a score each morning through which users can understand how specific sleep indicators can affect their mental and physical condition as they pursue the optimal balance of activity and recovery.

Users can also further their Readiness understanding by viewing Readiness insights, which are generated from a Knowledge Base developed by a team of experts, including Dr. Lisa Meltzer - a licensed clinical psychologist who is board-certified in Behavioral Sleep Medicine by the American Board of Sleep Medicine and who has more than 22 years of clinical teaching and research experience in the field of sleep medicine, providing sleep health solutions for individuals, enterprises, and hospitals. These insights can be accessed via subscription to Zepp Aura - Zepp Health's AI-powered rest and wellness service offering soundscapes for sleep, rest, meditation, and more, which intelligently adjusts the sounds being played based on biometric data readings picked up by the user's Amazfit smartwatch. Amazfit Balance users in the US and Europe will receive a complimentary three-month trial of the Zepp Aura Premium service upon purchase.

Found in the Zepp App, Zepp Aura also provides detailed sleep reports and expert guidance, along with an AI Sleep Assistant that operates similarly to the recently-introduced Zepp Coach™ AI Chat feature that will also be available for Amazfit Balance users in select regions to experience in a complimentary trial period. By using the applied Large Language Model (LLM), these chatbots recognize the user's natural language and provide answers to their questions in a detailed yet easy-to-understand manner, with the Zepp Aura AI Wellness Coach focusing on queries related to rest and wellness, and the Zepp AI Fitness Coach™ focusing on sport and fitness.

The Amazfit Balance also introduces an additional dimension to health data tracking with the new Body Composition measurement feature, which enables users to quickly and easily measure their body fat percentage, skeletal muscle, muscle, water, bone mass, protein, BMI and Basal Metabolism from their wrist. As the smartwatch is worn on the wrist, the data collected is based on the user's upper body - however, when paired with the Amazfit Body Composition Analyzer Mat1, which measures these same metrics in the user's lower body, Amazfit Balance users will be able to understand their full body composition with even greater precision.

Recognizing that a balanced lifestyle is more than just health and fitness, the Amazfit Balance also adds a contactless payment function through its integration of Zepp Pay - which is bolstered by a partnership between Amazfit and Mastercard, a leading global payments technology company, enabling a safe and seamless payment experience. Extending the reach of this efficient contactless payment feature is Curve, a financial super app that provides users with a digital wallet and an all-in-one platform accepted in 31 countries across the European Union and the United Kingdom, in tandem with 30 individual banks and institutions. With Zepp Pay, users can now securely make purchases using their Amazfit Balance smartwatch and link their existing bank account and credit cards to the Curve super app, eliminating the need to carry cash or cards while on the go. This feature not only enhances convenience but also streamlines day-to-day transactions, providing an overall improved and more complete user experience.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Amazfit Balance, a smartwatch that seamlessly integrates advanced health, fitness, and lifestyle features to help people find their ideal balance of life, work, and wellness," said Wang Huang, Chairman and CEO of Zepp Health. "With advanced features such as Zepp Pay and Zepp Aura, we are redefining the possibilities of wearable technology. Through our partnerships with Mastercard and Curve, we are excited to bring the Amazfit Balance to an even wider community of people, empowering them to lead healthier and more connected lives."

The Amazfit Balance is now available via the official Amazfit website, with prices starting from $229.99 USD / €249.90.

For more information, please visit https://www.amazfit.com/en/

Zepp Pay will be supported by participating issuer banks available in 33 countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

About Zepp Health and Amazfit

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, it delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. The company has also applied its AI expertise to emerging industrial medical imaging technologies, and delivers data analytics services for population health. To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries.

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Founded in 2013, Zepp Health has offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

For more information about Zepp Health, visit www.zepp.com, for Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com, for Zepp Aura, visit https://aura.zepp.com/

