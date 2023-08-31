Hill's Global Symposium Returns With Focus on Veterinary Oncology

Registration Now Open for Free Online CE Event on Hill's Pet Nutrition

TOPEKA, Kan., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition , a global leader in science-led nutrition, will host its annual Hill's Global Symposium, one of the largest, free global education events available for veterinary professionals.

Titled "Feeding the Fight Against Cancer," this year's Hill's Global Symposium will bring together the world's leading experts in canine and feline cancer and nutrition. The event will be hosted in Lisbon, Portugal September 25-26, 2023 and offered online, both live and on-demand, for free via Hill's global education platform, Hill's Veterinary Academy .

"For the past 75 years, supporting the veterinary profession has been a top priority for Hill's Pet Nutrition. The Hill's Global Symposium allows us to support the veterinary community and build practical knowledge related to one of the leading causes of mortality in pets," said Dr. Jolle Kirpensteijn, Global Chief Veterinary Officer for Hill's Pet Nutrition and specialist in veterinary surgical oncology. "We are grateful to each of the speakers for dedicating their time and expertise as we tackle some of the most pressing topics related to oncology in cats and dogs."

More than 15 sessions spanning topics such as: early detection and diagnosis, supportive care for the cancer patient and how to build a partnership with pet parents to deliver the best outcomes will be offered from renowned industry experts such as Sue Ettinger, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology), Susan Little, DVM, DABVP (Feline) and Walter L. Brown, Jr., RVTg, VTS (ECC). The full panel of speakers can be found on Hill's Veterinary Academy.

"The veterinary industry is continuously evolving. Hill's Pet Nutrition helps veterinary professionals stay up to date on the latest data, trends, and treatments so they can be at their best," said Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Karen Shenoy of Hill's Pet Nutrition US. "With the new Hill's Veterinary Academy platform, animal health professionals can access important resources, including free RACE approved CE, to help them best support and counsel their clients, and provide the best care possible to the pets in their care. Hill's is proud to support veterinary professionals everywhere, who are naturally continuous learners."

Hill's Pet Nutrition has an unwavering commitment to supporting pets fighting cancer. Earlier this spring, Hill's Pet Nutrition launched Prescription Diet ONC Care, new clinical nutrition designed to nourish and support pets with cancer.

To register for the Hill's Global Symposium and access additional information including the agenda and speaker information, visit https://na.hillsvna.com/en_US/hills-global-symposium-2023 . Registration will also provide access to the on-demand content, which will be posted after the live event.

Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

