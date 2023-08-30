NFL Senior Vice President, Former ATF Director Appointed to National Policing Institute Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Policing Institute (NPI) is pleased to announce the appointment of B. Todd Jones, Senior Vice President and Special Counsel for Conduct of the National Football League, to its Board of Directors.

Jones is no stranger to the work of NPI, as much of his career is grounded in law enforcement and criminal justice. As the former Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Washington, D.C., Jones is deeply familiar with NPI's strategic focus on preventing and reducing violent crime including gun violence. It was President Obama who nominated Jones in January 2013 to serve as ATF's permanent director, which proved to be a pivotal appointment for the administration, when Jones became the first ATF Director to be confirmed by the United States Senate.

Jones was also nominated by President Obama for the position of United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota in June 2009 and was one of the first U.S. Attorneys confirmed by the Senate following the change in administration that year. In September 2009, Attorney General Eric Holder appointed Jones as Chair of the Attorney General Advisory Committee (AGAC), a body that advises the Attorney General on a broad array of policy issues. Before becoming U.S. Attorney, Jones was a partner with a national law firm in Minneapolis. In 1998, President Clinton appointed him to serve as the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota. He served in that role until January 2001.

"B. Todd makes an exceptional addition to our esteemed and engaged Board of Directors," commented NPI's President Jim Burch. "His impeccable character and leadership will strengthen the composition of our Board as we work in partnership to connect evidence to impact across the policing profession. We are thrilled to have him on our team."

Jones joins a diverse board that hail from various areas of the policing and criminal justice arenas, including policing scholars, public and private sector leaders, and elected officials, who work to carry forth NPI's mission of pursuing excellence in policing through science and innovation.

"I am excited and humbled for the opportunity to again contribute to the important work being done by NPI during these challenging times for law enforcement," added Jones. "I look forward to working with my fellow board members and NPI staff to help make our communities better."

Jones begins his initial three-year board term immediately.

Established in 1970, the National Policing Institute (formerly the National Police Foundation) is a non-partisan and independent nonprofit organization dedicated to pursuing excellence in policing through science and innovation. The National Policing Institute is leading the way by promoting and sharing evidence-based practices and innovation across policing and communities.

