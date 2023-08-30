AIFS Chairman Reflects on 50 Years of Traveling and Cultural Exchange

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Gertz, a leader in the field of international education and Chairman of the American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS), commemorates an extraordinary 50 year journey as a globetrotter, scholar, and advocate for cultural exchange by sharing, On a Whim, an article chronicling his journey.

Mr. Gertz with AIFS founder Sir Cyril Taylor in 2003. (PRNewswire)

"The world is waiting to teach you its lessons, reveal its wonders, and connect you to the human experience. Just go."

From his beginnings as an unassuming young traveler to his pivotal role in shaping the landscape of educational exchange, Mr. Gertz's passion for exploration and his desire to foster cross-cultural understanding has made a lasting impact.

Mr. Gertz's journey began in the summer of 1973 when, at the age of 21, he embarked on his very first international adventure to Europe. Armed with nothing but a student ID card and a curious excitement, Mr. Gertz explored the continent by rail, cherishing the freedom of spontaneous travel and immersing himself in a multitude of cultures. His stories from those early days reflect a newfound passion for exploration and an intrinsic belief in the life-changing impact of cultural exchange.

"In those formative years, I discovered a world beyond my borders that would forever change my perspective on life," reflects Gertz. "Travel became my teacher, my muse, and ultimately my life's calling."

Mr. Gertz's journey ultimately brought him to AIFS, where he took on the role of CEO in 2005, building upon the legacy of AIFS Founder Sir Cyril Taylor. With a strong sense of purpose, Mr. Gertz spearheaded initiatives that broadened the horizons of thousands of students, families and educators including the groundbreaking Au Pair in America program in 1985 and the influential Diversity in International Education workshop in 2010.

Throughout his career at AIFS, Mr. Gertz demonstrated innovation, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. He successfully guided AIFS through unprecedented challenges, including the turbulent COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the organization's resilience and growth. Moreover, his leadership extended beyond the confines of AIFS, as he fervently advocated for diversity, inclusion, and sustainability in the field of international education.

"In my heart, I knew that travel and cultural exchange were catalysts for positive change," says Gertz. "Through the years, I've witnessed firsthand the profound impact that these experiences have on individuals and communities alike."

Today, Bill Gertz is Chairman of AIFS. His enduring commitment to fostering global citizenship and empowering future generations continues to shape the trajectory of educational exchange. His dedication to breaking down barriers and building bridges across cultures remains at the forefront.

Reflecting on his half-century as a world traveler, Mr. Gertz offers this advice to aspiring adventurers: "Hop on the train. Embrace the unknown. The world is waiting to teach you its lessons, reveal its wonders, and connect you to the extraordinary tapestry that is the human experience. Just go."

To schedule an interview with Mr. Gertz about the many changes in the past 50 years in the field of educational exchange and travel, please contact Mike Liberty at mliberty@aifs.com

About Bill Gertz:

Bill Gertz [linkto: https://www.aifs.com/president_ceo.asp) is a visionary leader in the field of international education, renowned for his role as Chairman of the American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS). With over 40 years of experience, Gertz has led AIFS through periods of growth and challenges, leaving an indelible mark on the organization and the field. His dedication to educational exchange, diversity, and sustainability has shaped AIFS into a global leader in cultural understanding and cross-border learning.

American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS) • 1 High Ridge Park • Stamford, CT 06905 • (800) 727-2437 • aifsabroad.com

Mr. Gertz speaking at a cultural exchange conference in 2022. (PRNewswire)

The American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Institute For Foreign Study