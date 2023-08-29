Wix Wins Global Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award - Google Workspace Expansion

Wix recognized as an impactful partner for the third year in a row

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced that it has been awarded the 2023 Global Google Workspace Expansion Partner of the Year.

(PRNewsfoto/Wix.com Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Wix was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, aiding joint customers to attain superior outcomes by seamlessly integrating Google Cloud and Google Workspace into the Wix platform. The partnership provides Wix users access to Google Cloud's leading business solutions, empowering business owners with advanced tools to enhance their online presence and flourish in the dynamic landscape of the digital world.

"We are honored to receive a Google Cloud Partner of the Year award for the third year in a row," said Liron Raz, Head of Finance & Corp Dev at Wix. "We look forward to continuing our momentum with Google Cloud to further equip our users with advanced tools to help business owners efficiently manage and grow their online presence."

"Wix is supporting digital transformation by helping more organizations easily access and deploy Google Workspace," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystems and Channels at Google Cloud. "To recognize their growth with Google Workspace, we're proud to recognize Wix as Global Google Workspace Expansion Partner of the Year."

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.