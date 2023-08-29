GALAXY RACER NORTH AMERICA TAPS YOUTUBE'S JOYCE AJOURI TO LEAD OPERATIONS & CREATOR RELATIONS

Ajouri to Bring Women, Underrepresented Gamers to Forefront as She Guides Galaxy Racer North America, HER Galaxy

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Racer North America, a transnational media powerhouse, today announced a key addition to its leadership team. Joyce Ajouri, formerly a Branded Content Manager at YouTube, has joined the company as Director of Operations.

Ajouri brings extensive experience in the gaming and creator spaces that she will draw from as she leads both internal and external operations of the North American team. As Director of Operations, she will oversee the North American backend management and establish operational plans for the team. Ajouri will also regularly communicate with Galaxy Racer's creators and clients.

"The opportunity to join Galaxy Racer North America was a no-brainer and I am excited to work with this talented team to guide Galaxy Racer's growth and development as it continues to establish itself within the North American market," Ajouri said. "Though I worked with all types of creators in YouTube's BrandConnect program, I initially entered the creator space as a gamer myself posting videos on YouTube over a decade ago. I feel at home working on gaming and esports on a daily basis, such as with the Galaxy Racer's HER Galaxy initiative that opens doors for women-identifying and underrepresented gamers. I'm so proud to be able to build on our team's strong foundation as we move forward together."

Ajouri's deep history of working in the gaming and creator industries, from executing brand deals to supporting creators and beyond, spans more than a decade. She spent the past six years working on YouTube's BrandConnect team as a Brand Content Manager who served as a matchmaker between brands and creators in executing deals. At YouTube, she constructed branded campaigns with the likes of Amazon, Target, Crocs and Nokia, and worked directly with high-powered creators including Good Mythical Morning, The Slow Mo Guys and Airrack. Previously, Ajouri worked at Maker Studios (acquired by Disney) for over five years, initially as a content creator before joining its Partnership and Support teams. She worked first-hand with creators to assist in content and channel optimization.

"Joyce has worked closely with creators for over a decade, understands their needs, and knows how to take what we're doing to the next level," said Walid Singer, Galaxy Racer's Chief of Staff. "Her vision and expertise align with what we want to accomplish in the long term. We're excited to welcome her to our North America team."

Early this year, Galaxy Racer debuted the HER Galaxy Tournament Series to bring more competitive opportunities and significant prize money to women-identifying gamers. The HER Galaxy Tournament Series – a seven-part, multi-title series which most recently featured the HER Galaxy $100K Apex Legends Open – has distributed over $250K in prize money. The tournament's HER Galaxy $100K Apex Legends event which wrapped up in June marked the largest-ever prize pool for a women's only Apex Legends event. Ajouri will oversee HER Galaxy's final tournament of the year, a women's-only $100K Rocket League event with dates to be announced soon.

About Galaxy Racer North America

Galaxy Racer is a Transmedia company focused on esports, content creators, music and sports. Founded in 2019 by Paul Roy, Galaxy Racer has a following of over 600 million viewers and a presence in North America, Middle East North Africa, Southeast Asia, South Asia and Europe. To date, Galaxy Racer NA has quickly expanded with a diverse set of creators spanning gaming and content creation (Peach, LiaSamurai, Shortypie, CptWillis), competitive gamers (Reddysh), and a professional NASCAR driver (Natalie Decker). Galaxy Racer NA is also focused on creating more opportunities to empower women and individuals from underrepresented genders at the intersection of esports, gaming and culture through its HER Galaxy initiative. Visit galaxyracer.gg for more information.

