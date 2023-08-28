Wexler Boley & Elgersma LLP, Miller Law LLC, Hilliard Shadowen LLP, Motley Rice LLC, and Spector Roseman & Kodroff P.C. Announce a $30 Million Class Action Settlement for Those Who May Have Purchased or Provided Reimbursement for the Drug Suboxone or Generic Suboxone

If you purchased and/or paid for some or all of the price of Suboxone or its AB-rated generic equivalents, you could receive a payment from a class action lawsuit.

Your rights may be affected by a proposed settlement in a class action lawsuit filed against Defendants Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceutical, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (the "Reckitt Defendants"), and Indivior, Inc. ("Indivior") (collectively, the "Defendants") regarding the prices paid for Suboxone (Co-Formulated Buprenorphine/Naloxone). The case name is In Re: Suboxone (Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and Nalaxone) Antitrust Litigation, Civil Action No. 2:13-md-02445-MSG (E.D. Pa.) (the "Lawsuit"). The Lawsuit, which is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, claims that Defendants violated state antitrust, consumer protection and unjust enrichment laws in the United States, harming competition and causing class members to overpay for Suboxone. Defendants deny that they violated any laws. The Court dismissed the claims against the Reckitt Defendants.

The Court has preliminarily approved a proposed settlement between the Class and Indivior (the "Settlement"). The proposed Settlement will provide for the payment of $30 million (the "Settlement Fund") to resolve the Class claims against Indivior. The full text of the proposed Settlement Agreement, dated as of August 14, 2023, is available at www.SuboxAntitrust.com.

The Court has scheduled a hearing to decide whether to approve the Settlement, the plan for allocating the Settlement Fund to the End Payor Class, and the request of Class Counsel for payment of attorneys' fees, reimbursement of expenses, and service awards to the End Payor Plaintiffs to be paid from the Settlement Fund (the "Fairness Hearing"). The Fairness Hearing is scheduled for October 19, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., before Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg at the James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse, 601 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Who Is Included?

You may be a member of the End Payor Class if you are an individual or entity who purchased and/or paid for some or all of the purchase price for Co-Formulated Buprenorphine/Naloxone ("Suboxone") in AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, PR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC between December 22, 2011 and August 21, 2023 (the "Class Period").

A more detailed notice, including the exact Class definition and exceptions to Class membership, is available at www.SuboxAntitrust.com.

Your Rights and Options

DO NOTHING: If you did not request exclusion from the Class by April 17, 2022, you are a member of the Class and by doing nothing you will remain in the Class, but will not be entitled to share in any distribution from the Settlement Fund. You will be bound by any decision of the Court in this Lawsuit, including rulings on the Settlement.

SUBMIT A CLAIM FORM: If you did not exclude yourself from the Class prior to the April 17, 2022 deadline and believe you are a Class Member, you will need to complete and return a Claim Form to obtain a share of the Net Settlement Fund. The Claim Form, and information on how to submit it, are available on the website, www.SuboxAntitrust.com. Claim Forms must be postmarked (if mailed) or received (if submitted online) on or before February 17, 2024.

EXCLUDE YOURSELF FROM THE CLASS: If you exclude yourself from the Class (i.e., opt out), you will not be bound by any orders and judgments of the Court on the issues and you will not give up your right to sue Indivior as part of any other lawsuit for the issues raised in this case. The deadline to exclude yourself from the Class is October 12, 2023. Specific instructions on how to request exclusion are included in the Long-Form Notice available on the website, www.SuboxAntitrust.com.

OBJECT TO THE SETTLEMENT: If you object to all or any part of the Settlement, the request for attorneys' fees, reimbursement of expenses, or the award of service awards to named End Payor Plaintiffs, or desire to speak in person at the Fairness Hearing, you must file a written letter of objection and/or a notice of intention to speak along with a summary statement with the Court and with Co-Lead Counsel and counsel for the Defendants by October 5, 2023. Specific instructions are included in the Long-Form Notice available on the website, www.SuboxAntitrust.com.

Want More Information?

Go to www.SuboxAntitrust.com, call 1-877-311-3735, email info@SuboxAntitrust.com, or write to Settlement Administrator 54388, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173080, Milwaukee, WI 53217.

The deadlines contained in this Notice may be amended by Court Order, so check the Settlement website for any updates. Please do not call the Court or the Clerk of the Court for information about the Settlement.

