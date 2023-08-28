Super Dispatch Joins 1871's 2023 Supply Chain Innovation Lab as Late-Stage Partner

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Dispatch, the industry-leading car shipping platform, announced today the company has joined global tech innovation hub 1871 's 2023 Supply Chain Innovation Lab as a Late-Stage Partner. The Innovation Lab connects growth-stage, late-stage, and corporate tech businesses that want to solve the most significant challenges and opportunities in Supply Chain. 1871's Supply Chain Innovation Lab consists of four immersive weeks to connect growth-stage and late-stage startups, corporates, and VCs who use supply chain technology.

As a pioneer in the auto transport industry, Super Dispatch has delivered more than 20 million cars in the U.S. and Canada. The company has also developed significant innovations for the automotive supply chain and disrupted legacy infrastructure with a modern, all-in-one platform, creating a better way to move cars.

Bek Abdullayev, Super Dispatch Founder and Chief Executive Officer, expressed his excitement around the selection, noting, "Super Dispatch is excited to join the 1871 Innovation Lab. This invitation further sets us apart as an industry expert, which we aim to be daily." Abdullayev continued, "We'll use this exposure and connection to expand our impact on the auto transport community."

As a Late-Stage Partner, Super Dispatch will participate in the Innovation Lab, which allows companies to:

Emerge as a showcased thought leader

Network with peers and leaders in the industry

Mentor future industry leaders

Connect with industry leaders and up-and-coming companies disrupting the industry

Explore curated connections between potential partners across maturity curve (growth to corporate)

Amplify brand at the Supply Chain Summit

Starting as an app, and now as a robust car-hauling platform, Super Dispatch connects the auto transport industry through best-in-class technology backed by real people enabling brokers, carriers, and shippers to move cars faster, smarter, and easier.

The company recently launched Auto Transport Co-Pilot , the first-of-its-kind video podcast offering a dedicated conversation for the auto transport industry.

About Super Dispatch

Super Dispatch, founded in 2013, is the end-to-end shipping platform backed by a digital suite of tools built to make the lives of auto transport industry professionals easier. Connecting shippers, brokers, and carriers with innovative software enables them to move cars faster while managing and growing their businesses. Super Dispatch is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, please visit our website or contact a Super Dispatch representative at social@superdispatch.com .

About 1871

1871 is Chicago's innovation hub and the #1 ranked private business incubator in the world. It exists to inspire, equip, and support early stage, growth stage, late stage, and corporate innovators in building extraordinary businesses. 1871 is home to ~400 technology startups, ~200 growth stage companies, and ~1,500 members, and is supported by an entire ecosystem focused on accelerating their growth and creating jobs in the Chicagoland area. The member experience includes virtual and in-person access to workshops, events, mentorship, and more. The nonprofit organization has 350 mentors available to its members, alongside access to more than 200 partner corporations, universities, education programs, accelerators, venture funds and others. Since its inception in 2012, more than 850 alumni companies are currently still active, have created over 14,500 jobs, and have raised more than $3.5 billion in follow-on capital.

