HGTV ANNOUNCES WINNER OF HGTV SMART HOME 2023 IN SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO

Stacey Braswell of Kingsport, Tennessee, is the Recipient of the Grand Prize Package Valued at Over $2.2 Million

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV, a member of the Warner Bros. Discovery family of brands, today announced the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2023 is Stacey Braswell of Kingsport, TN. The prize package is valued at over $2.2 million and includes the newly built and furnished home, an all-new, all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan and $100,000. The home was designed by architecture firm Lorn Tryk Architects PC, built by local builder Boss Builders and includes landscape design by Bespoke Garden Plans. The home's interior design is by Tiffany Brooks.

Stacey was randomly drawn from over 89 million entries to the sweepstakes, which lasted from April 18, 2023 to June 9, 2023. Stacey has entered all the HGTV Home Giveaways for as long as she can remember, always making sure to enter the maximum two times a day. Stacey was most impressed by the beautiful landscape and scenery around the home. She also loved the large open spaces to entertain and the luxurious bathrooms.

"I was in shock. I still am," said Stacey when asked about winning the giveaway. "You never think it's going to be you."

Stacey is a dentist office employee and resides in Kingsport, TN with her husband, daughter and one dog. The doctor in her dental office helped arrange the big surprise when Stacey was told she won the home while at work surrounded by family and colleagues. Stacey is a huge HGTV fan and always has it on, both at home and at work.

With nods to the local culture, the home combines luxury with traditional, infusing technology into every facet of the home. Highlights include a state-of-the art kitchen with technologically advanced appliances including a digital-range hood over the stove, all next to a stylish dining space. The open concept floor plan is filled with natural light and leads you to the many lush outdoor spaces. An outdoor kitchen complete with dining area is perfect for hosting and the backyard features multiple lounge areas, a spa plunge pool and firepit. From the living room bar, drinks and snacks can be sent up via a dumbwaiter to the rooftop deck, providing gorgeous views of the surrounding area. The main bedroom brings together earthy, natural hues with sleek luxurious black tones and features a large bathroom and expansive closet. Smart solutions are located throughout the home, with a focus on the kitchen, the outdoor spaces, the bedrooms and the laundry room. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home sits at approximately 3,095 square feet on nearly two acres of land.

Sponsors of the HGTV Smart Home 2023 include Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), Kohler Co., LL Flooring, Mercedes-Benz USA, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Trex Company, LLC, Valspar® and VELUX® No Leak Skylights.

