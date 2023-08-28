EmVenio Research expands clinical research team to streamline efficiency and compliance processes

New hires will enhance EmVenio's ability to meet broader demand for clinical research needs

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmVenio Research recently appointed Christine Scheuring and Vickie Leathers to manage clinical research teams and processes. Scheuring serves as director of quality and compliance and Leathers is the manager of clinical research education and training. Their hiring aligns with EmVenio's goal to ensure that the clinical trial team conducts and will maintain adherence to the latest Federal Drug Administration regulations and in accordance with Good Clinical Practice and International Conference of Harmonization guidelines.

"EmVenio is committed to expanding and bringing in bright minds whose personal and professional goals align with our commitment to serve diverse and underserved populations through accessible clinical trials," said Thad Wolfram, EmVenio president. "Adding Christine and Vickie reinforces our research team's effort to remain on the forefront of developments in the clinical research realm."

Scheuring's responsibilities include oversight of quality management and clinical trial management systems, ongoing program development and all quality-related aspects for EmVenio's portfolio of research initiatives. She has heavily focused her career on regulations, data integrity and human subject protection with an emphasis on training at the site level. She brings to EmVenio 17 years of clinical research experience, over 10 of which has been with the Institutional Review Board, leading her to a natural transition into quality control and quality assurance at various organizations. She holds a master's degree in public health from Creighton University.

Leathers will assist in developing and executing training for EmVenio researchers, including principal investigators, sub-investigators, research coordinators and research assistants. She will also lead improvements for research processes and design new tools to increase efficiency. Leathers served in a range of clinical research coordinator positions at WR-Clinsearch in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was also a clinical medical assistant at University Diabetes & Endocrine Consultants and Digestive Care & Management, both also in Chattanooga. Leathers' clinical research experience totals 48 studies, a majority of which are diabetes related, as well as studies for treatments in gastroenterology, dermatology, cardiovascular, pulmonology and podiatry. She is a Clinically Certified Research Coordinator with the Association of Clinical Research Professionals and a licensed Clinically Certified Medical Assistant. She is also certified in Integrated Approaches to Testing and Assessments and licensed in blood-borne pathogens training through the Occupational and Health Safety Administration. Leathers holds a Bachelor of Arts in mass communications from Western Kentucky University.

About EmVenio Research

EmVenio Research provides rapid and scalable mobile community research site solutions to better reach and recruit diverse, underserved and high-risk communities. EmVenio Research's global network of skilled clinicians, principal investigators and state-of-the-art mobile community research sites enable us to provide robust clinical research services via home visits, on-site support at medical facilities, virtual visits and mobile sites. Visit emvenio.com to learn more.

