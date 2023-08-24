The Social Impact Fund Celebrates its 10th Anniversary as it is named 2023 Philanthropic Organization of the Year by The Hollywood Reporter

SIF presents Annette Bening with a $50,000 grant to contribute to the Entertainment Community Fund, of which she is Chair of the Board



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Social Impact Fund (SIF), a leading social impact fiscal sponsor, celebrated its 10th Anniversary with an event at Citizen News in Los Angeles. The evening was attended by over 350 guests, including leading Hollywood philanthropists, SIF celebrity clients, and donors and representatives from the organizations that have supported SIF since its inception.

The Social Impact Fund presents Annette Bening with a $50,000 grant to contribute to the Entertainment Community Fund

"Over the past decade, the Social Impact Fund has grown into a leading philanthropic resource to inspiring changemakers in entertainment. SIF has been behind the scenes, working hard to create an efficient and effective platform to allow charitable programs to flourish," said Craig Cichy, Executive Director of SIF. "Since our inception, we have sponsored over 60 initiatives, and have administered nearly $80 million in charitable dollars."

SIF was also named the 2023 Philanthropic Organization of the Year, by The Hollywood Reporter. The award recognizes SIF's work to encourage and enable easier philanthropy and to drive social change. "We are honored to be named the 2023 Philanthropic Organization of the Year by The Hollywood Reporter," said Inés Kuperschmit, SIF's Board Chair. "Our success is directly linked to the extraordinary efforts of our sponsored programs, which address the most pressing issues of today."

SIF also presented Hollywood actress and Chair of the Board of the Entertainment Community Fund, Annette Bening, with a grant of $50,000, in support of their emergency assistance fund. "Thank you so much and thank you to everyone who's here tonight. This means a great deal to us at the Entertainment Community Fund", said Bening. "We are dedicated to everyone in show business and so this contribution makes a huge difference. Since the beginning of the strike we have given out $4.8M to people in show business."

SIF works with top industry changemakers, including John Legend, Ryan Reynolds, Kerry Washington, will.I.am, Cardi B., Lily Collins, Shawn Mendes, Bradley Cooper, Rosario Dawson, and Chris Powell, among many others. "What's been so inspiring and exciting is to see a new generation of talent, younger artists in entertainment, prioritize philanthropy early in their careers," Cichy said, regarding SIF being the fiscal sponsor to programs by The Kid Laroi, Armani and Talia Jackson, and Cooper Noriega (in memoria).

SIF has also expanded its reach into sports, with professional basketball star Breanna Stewart, Olympic fencing medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad, Olympic Champion Swimmer Simone Manuel, and Paralympic track and field athlete Scout Bassett.

The event, at Citizen News in Hollywood, was produced by creative agency Fifth & Hardy, featured food by critically-acclaimed Chef Evan Funke of Mother Wolf, specialty cocktails, and music by DJ LaLa LAND.

