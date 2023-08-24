Shincheonji Church of Jesus Press Conference Garners the Attention of Pastors and Journalists

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 18th, Chairman Lee Man-hee of Shincheonji Church of Jesus held a press conference at the Shincheonji Peace Training Center in Cheongpyeong, Gyeonggi Province in South Korea under the theme of "The Path Churches in Korea Must Take, Part 2."

On August 18th, Chairman Lee Man-hee of Shincheonji Church of Jesus held a press conference. (PRNewswire)

The event followed a press conference hosted on July 19th. "This meeting is based on the saying, 'knowledge increases as people come and go in the last days,' and the key is to talk about exchange plans between Shincheonji Church of Jesus and established denominations," said a Shincheonji Church of Jesus official.

Chairman Lee personally explained the objective of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is taking various steps for the purpose of mutual growth and harmony with other churches. Chairman Lee also shared his will to resolve misunderstandings through dialogue.

About 180 journalists and pastors who attended the meeting had positive reactions. A pastor who signed an MOU with Shincheonji said, "Unlike general churches, Shincheonji does not use any arbitrary interpretation or commentary. It is accurate that the prophecies have fulfilled." He was convinced that "only the word of Revelation can change the corruption of the existing religious world."

Journalists and pastors questioned Chairman Lee about various issues, including the secret to Shincheonji's growth and the prophecy and reality of the Book of Revelation.

A new paradigm of word exchange between churches was also presented during the press conference, in addition to a system of ordinary saints preaching. During the conference, an 11-year-old Shincheonji Church member delivered a sermon on the subject of Matthew 13, "The Seed and the Harvest," drawing much attention.

"Recently, sermons are being delivered by ordinary saints during every Wednesday worship service at Shincheonji Church of Jesus," a Shincheonji Church of Jesus official explained. "It was prepared to show that even elementary school students can eloquently deliver sermons."

When asked about the standard of heresy and orthodoxy, Chairman Lee said, "Heresy is teaching the Word incorrectly." He added, "Established churches say that Shincheonji is heresy whenever we are mentioned. However, instead of unconditionally criticizing and slandering, they should actually take an exam or confirm using the Bible and discuss afterwards."

Chairman Lee also emphasized that religious people should unite their minds about world peace, such as the reunification of the two Koreas.

"Not only do we pray before God so that there may be peace in our world, but we also went around the global village 31 times to proclaim peace. I met with Christian pastors and spoke about religion. Religious people must also exchange hearts and minds for world peace."

For more information about Shincheonji Church of Jesus, visit scjamericas.org or email us at info@scjamericas.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shincheonji Church of Jesus