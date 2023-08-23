RECON Labs Collaborates with Shutterstock to Develop and Provide High-Quality 3D Assets for Global Creators

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RECON Labs, an AI based 3D content solution company, has announced its collaboration with Shutterstock, a leading global creative platform. The collaborative agreement was introduced during SIGGRAPH 2023, the 50th Annual International Conference and Exhibition on Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques.

RECON Labs and Shutterstock will endeavor to jointly advance the development of AI models, leveraging Shutterstock's expansive 2D/3D asset database. Both entities will also engage in the creation and provision of 3D assets, intended for publication on Shutterstock's platform, TurboSquid.

3Dpresso, an innovative 3D creation solution developed by RECON Labs, enables 3D creators to generate high-resolution, photorealistic 3D assets from sources like 2D videos, text prompts, and even sketches, all through the utilization of generative AI technology.

The outputs generated through 3Dpresso utilizing Shutterstock's ethically sourced assets can be accessed again through Shutterstock's platform, TurboSquid, providing a quick and easy supply of resources necessary for games, metaverse, and XR.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Shutterstock in this groundbreaking collaboration," said Seonghoon Ban, CEO of RECON Labs. "We believe that the integration of NeRF technology into Shutterstock's platform will usher in a new era of 3D content creation and open up endless possibilities for artists and creators worldwide. This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of creative technology and empowering the creative community."

In March, Shutterstock also announced its collaboration with NVIDIA to build AI foundation models for generative 3D artist tools. Through this collaboration, generative AI models will be trained with Shutterstock assets using NVIDIA Picasso generative AI cloud services to rapidly convert text prompts into high-fidelity 3D content for industrial digital twins, entertainment and gaming.

"We're incredibly excited about our collaboration with RECON Labs as we expand our research and development efforts further into innovative AI technologies," said Dade Orgeron, Vice President of Innovation at Shutterstock/Turbosquid. "As with generative AI, NeRF technology promises to open the doors for a wider audience of 3D content production, democratizing 3D creation, and empowering creators of all backgrounds to help build the virtual worlds of the future."

With the convergence of expertise from both RECON Labs and Shutterstock, this collaboration not only marks a significant milestone but also reaffirms a shared commitment to shaping the future of creative content and technology.

About RECON Labs

RECON Labs is a pioneering technology company specializing in cutting-edge advancements in the field of 3D content creation and generative AI. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, RECON Labs empowers creators and businesses to unlock new dimensions of creative expression. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology and an unwavering dedication to excellence, RECON Labs strives to redefine the possibilities of 3D content creation, offering solutions that revolutionize industries from entertainment and gaming to virtual production and beyond. For more information, visit www.reconlabs.ai.

