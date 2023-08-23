Patriot Growth Insurance Services Names Chief Financial Officer

Veteran executive brings deep financial and sector experience

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the largest and fastest-growing insurance brokers in the United States, has named John Galaviz as Chief Financial Officer. Galaviz brings a wealth of financial and operational expertise to the position, including executive roles with Relation Insurance Services, Worldwide Facilities LLC, Answer Financial, Symetra Financial and Merrill Lynch.

"Patriot continues to grow exponentially, both in size and complexity, so the time is right to add a CFO to help us navigate during changing macroeconomic conditions," said Matt Gardner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Patriot. "John will oversee all aspects of the financial management of Patriot, including reporting, budgeting, forecasting, capital raising and strategic planning. He will also work closely with our private equity partners and cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with Patriot's strategic objectives and core values (The Patriot Path)."

As insurance distribution continues to evolve, Gardner said he recognized the importance of a strategic leader to drive decision-making and capitalize on growth opportunities while ensuring the company's long-term financial health.

"I am very impressed with Patriot's immense talent and strategic direction. It's not surprising that this is one of the fastest-growing brokers in the nation," Galaviz said. " I see this trajectory continuing for quite a long time, and I'm excited to be part of the Patriot team."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked the 26th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 1,700 employees operating in 132 locations across 26 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies. Its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

