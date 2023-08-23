National Confident Leader Week Launches Amidst a Growing Crisis of Leadership and Calls for a Different Approach

The inaugural National Confident Leader Week will be held September 18th – 22nd and will consist of four events that will be anchored by the release of the first-of-its kind Leadership Doubt Index

The Leadership Doubt Index will highlight results from a Dynata survey of top U.S. leaders and be the first survey to quantify leadership doubt

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin Pou, a leadership expert and the founder and chief executive officer of a leadership development and strategy firm, announced today the launch of the inaugural National Confident Leader Week to be held September 18 – 22. In response to the increasing uncertainty leaders face, this annual nationwide initiative aims to enhance leadership effectiveness by better understanding how leaders question their abilities in challenging situations, manage their doubt, and then ultimately cope with those experiences.

"The workplace is tired of bad leadership and employees across the country are saying enough is enough," said Robin Pou. "We're on a mission to make bad leadership extinct, and the launch of National Confident Leader Week is an important milestone on that journey to retrain existing leaders and raise up a new generation of confident leaders who inspire others and build businesses that matter."

There are several opportunities to participate in this historic week through inspiring conversations, insightful data, and thought-provoking panel discussions with several top industry leaders. Virtual events will enable participants from every corner of the country to participate throughout the week.

Monday, September 18 : Kick-off interview with editors at the Dallas Morning News, the media partner for the entire week's events.

Tuesday, September 19 : Exclusive premiere of the Leadership Doubt Index survey results with an in-person, invitation-only celebration event for CEOs.

Wednesday, September 20 : Global release of the first-of-its-kind Leadership Doubt Index, followed by a discussion related to its implications for leaders and their development.

Friday, September 22: CEO Panel – an in-depth conversation with top leaders from nationally recognized brands on LinkedIn Live: Confidence and Doubt in the Workplace.

National Confident Leader Week is launched in conjunction with several leading sponsors including the DallasNews Corporation. "At the DallasNews Corporation, our mission is to make communities stronger and more prosperous. Over the past few years, we've found that confident, servant leaders in positions of influence are critical components to ensuring the success of our communities – both in Dallas and around the world," said Grant Moise, chief executive officer of DallasNews Corporation and president and publisher of The Dallas Morning News. "Put simply, our society needs strong leaders, and that's why we're proud to partner on this initiative, which will be a catalyst in highlighting the importance of leadership development."

Robin Pou concluded by saying: "All successful leaders experience doubt, they just don't talk about it. National Confident Leader Week is an opportunity to create awareness of the concept of of Leadership Doubt and the ability to normalize it as a commonplace experience for high-performing leaders at all levels. If doubt can be identified and normalized, it can be neutralized. Over the course of this exciting week in September we're going to unpack pivotal new data that sheds light on the chronic epidemic of Leadership Doubt while discussing bold strategies to solve it and return leaders to leading with complete confidence."

Interested parties can join the leadership revolution and register for the events here.

About Robin Pou Inc.

Robin Pou is a former COO who is now an executive coach, author, and leadership expert who was first to unearth the concept of Leadership Doubt and the Four Doubt Types™. Robin and his team help leaders understand and overcome their doubts to reach their potential and successfully handle the most complex challenges in today's market. Robin also shares his latest leadership insights in a popular weekly newsletter with thousands of subscribers called The Confident Leader, which has an industry-leading open rate of 67% – approximately triple the industry average.

For more information and to sign-up, please visit the National Confident Leader Week homepage, follow Robin Pou on LinkedIn , and sign-up for The Confident Leader newsletter.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation (NASDAQ: DALN) is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant.

The Dallas Morning News is Texas' leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. More than 12 million people a month read content published in print, online or digitally. The company has won nine Pulitzer Prizes and is the oldest continuously operated business in Texas, dating back to 1842.

Medium Giant is a media and marketing company that provides clients nationwide with intelligence-driven, technology-enabled strategy, creative and media solutions. Our agency employs a diverse group of category experts that utilize both divergent and convergent thinking strategies that deepen connections, expands influence and scales success. Offices are located in Dallas, Tulsa and Denver.

