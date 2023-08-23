CAMP RZR RETURNS TO KICK OFF DUNE SEASON IN GLAMIS, FEATURING LIVE PERFORMANCE BY EVERCLEAR

Polaris' Annual Celebration of the Side-by-Side Community Attracts Thousands with an Array of Family-Friendly Activities, RZR Demos, On-Site Vehicle Service & a Live Performance

With an Iconic Playlist of Alt Rock Hits, Including "Wonderful", "Santa Monica" & "Father of Mine", Everclearsm Will Deliver a Live Performance to Camp RZR Attendees

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp RZR , Polaris' ultimate off-road celebration, returns to the Glamis Imperial Sand Dunes on October 27 and 28, featuring a wide range of attractions and activities to help off-roaders kick off dune season in grand fashion. Marked as a premier event that creates an oasis of fun in the dunes for the off-road community, Camp RZR will once again deliver an unforgettable, family-friendly weekend, featuring free admission, RZR demos, on-site vehicle service, food trucks, shopping at vendor row and a kid's zone, all capped off by a live performance from alternative rockers Everclearsm.

2023 Camp RZR (PRNewswire)

"When we created Camp RZR, we saw an invaluable opportunity to serve and celebrate our off-road community during a time when thousands of off-road riders make their way to Glamis every year," said Steve Menneto, president of Polaris Off Road. "We're incredibly grateful for this annual opportunity to interact and ride with our RZR owners and foster the powerful camaraderie that exists in the off-road community."

Driven by feedback from attendees, Camp RZR is taking things to the next level for 2023 with increased RZR demos, additional on-site vehicle service options for RZR owners, plus a variety of surprise attractions and activities throughout the weekend. With more vehicles and more available times, attending riders can demo the industry-leading RZR Pro R, RZR Turbo R and RZR XP throughout the weekend. In addition, Camp RZR's largest on-site service garage to-date will help keep RZR owners out in the dunes. Following vehicle inspection, Polaris' on-site vehicle services may provide owners select parts and labor complimentary.

Guests will have the chance to meet top Polaris RZR racers and ambassadors, including Tanner Foust, RJ Anderson, Casey Currie, plus HEAVY D & THE BOYZSM, while Camp RZR's Vendor Village will once again provide riders access to their favorite off-road brands, gear and aftermarket parts. A ferris wheel offers both kids and adults alike the ultimate view of the expansive Glamis dunes. Finally, Camp RZR delivers no shortage of family-fun with a dedicated Kid Zone, highlighted by a miniature riding course.

For a streamlined entrance into the event, guests are encouraged to register at CampRZR.com, which will open mid-September. More information about Polaris Off-Road Vehicles and Polaris Engineered Accessories can be found at RZR.Polaris.com. To keep up with all the latest news on Camp RZR, follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

EVERCLEARsm is a service trademark of Alexakis, Arthur P. DBA EVERCLEAR INDIVIDUAL

"Wonderful" EVERCLEAR - Songs from an American Movie; Vol. One: Learning How to Smile; "Santa Monica" - EVERCLEAR - Sparkle and Fade; "Father of Mine" - EVERCLEAR - So Much for the Afterglow

HEAVY D & THE BOYZSM is a service trademark of Xea Myers INDIVIDUAL

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Polaris Blue (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Polaris Inc.