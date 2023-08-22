Wright launches FocusFlood as new residential, private flood insurance option

Coverage now available in Florida, Texas, New Jersey, South Carolina and Louisiana

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright National Flood Insurance Services ("Wright Flood") today introduced FocusFlood, the company's newest product and an extension of its popular ResiFlood program, into Florida, Texas, New Jersey, South Carolina and Louisiana.

FocusFlood is Wright's new residential private product providing much-needed flexibility in the flood insurance market.

Written on a non-admitted basis, FocusFlood is the latest proprietary private flood product offered exclusively through Wright Flood agents. The Wright Flood product development team has integrated the latest in flood modeling technology and geospatial analysis combined with systematic decision-making to provide a granularly accurate and affordable primary flood coverage for residential property owners.

"FocusFlood is the newest residential private flood program that we're excited to initially offer in these first five states," said James R. Watje, chief operating officer at Wright National Flood Insurance Services. "It provides much-needed flexibility in the flood insurance market with an immediate increase in capacity in states with the greatest need for flood protection in the U.S. We are expanding the program to reach a total of 19 states in the next few months."

"The simplicity to quote property addresses with FocusFlood is unmatched in the market," Watje said. "Our goal is to continue to keep agents and property owners informed about the perils of flood and the importance of having protections in place to help mitigate their risk."

FocusFlood implements an expanded footprint that offers additional capacity in select states. It also provides a variety of "a la carte" coverages, giving property owners the flexibility to match coverage to their flood risks. It will help make Wright Flood's private flood insurance products even easier to quote and understand. By reducing the number of application questions through the integration of third-party data and combining the latest in geocoding technology to increase the number of eligible properties, the time agents currently spend on that part of the process will be able to focus on other priority areas to support our customers.

Some of the features that are part of FocusFlood include:

Coverages of up to $5 million for dwelling and $250,000 for contents

7-day waiting period for non-loan closings

Single deductible for both dwelling and contents coverage

Automatic replacement cost on both dwelling and personal property

Building ordinance coverage included

Loss of use coverage available

Resiliency coverage available

No elevation certificate required

Beyond the first five states, FocusFlood will expand to include California, Tennessee, Hawaii, North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi and Pennsylvania next month. In October, it will grow again to add Washington, Ohio, Alabama, Maryland, Virginia, Connecticut and New York.

To learn more about private flood insurance, find a Wright agent or become a Wright partner agency, please visit www.wrightflood.com.

About Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC

Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC (WNFIS) offers primary and excess flood products in numerous markets across the United States and is building out our growing Flood Insurance Marketplace. The WNFIS portfolio includes admitted flood products and, as a Coverholder at Lloyd's, excess and surplus lines products with AM Best ratings of A- (Excellent) or higher. For more information, contact Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC at (866) 373-5663.

