Legal Tech Veteran Steve Errick Joins the American Arbitration Association®

New Senior VP & Chief Development Officer has 30+ Years of Experience Driving Growth & Innovation in the Legal Services Field

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association (AAA®), the global leader in arbitration and mediation services and data analytics, announces that Steve Errick will join the organization and its international division, the International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®), as Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer.

In his new role, Mr. Errick will guide various strategic initiatives, develop services and products, and oversee the AAA's marketing efforts. His work will have a specific focus on projects related to the impact that changing technology and artificial intelligence (AI) will have on alternative dispute resolution, including alliances, joint ventures, and strategic mission-driven acquisitions.

"Steve's leadership, relationships, and expertise in the legal market generally and the legal tech market specifically will fast-track our strategy implementation," said Bridget M. McCormack, President and CEO of the American Arbitration Association. "Steve puts innovative ideas into service and drives growth."

Mr. Errick was most recently Chief Global Content Officer at vLex in Washington D.C., where he led global content teams, managed service partners, and led the Fastcase and vLex data and content integration efforts. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer at Fastcase, Inc., where he successfully launched a number of publications and product lines, resulting in substantial revenue growth. At LexisNexis, Steve oversaw the Legal Research Information Division as Vice President and Managing Director, where he led the development of a large portfolio of legal research tools. He also held executive positions at Wolters Kluwer and Thomson Reuters. Steve previously served as a member of the AAA's Board of Directors.

"I was honored to serve on the AAA's Board, and to watch the AAA's new President and CEO, Bridget McCormack, carry forward the AAA's mission by embracing innovation and transformation," said Steve Errick, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at the American Arbitration Association. "I'm now thrilled to actually be a part of the AAA's team where I can support the unfolding innovations underway and be a part of the transformation and change occurring across the entire legal services field."

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association (AAA) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for parties in commercial disputes, having administered more than seven million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 29 offices in the United States, in addition to Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org .

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR) is the international division of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings, and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org .

