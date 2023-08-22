2023 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee Merit TOP SAFETY PICK+ Rating From IIHS

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 Jeep® Grand Cherokee, left, and Grand Wagoneer L (PRNewswire)

2023 Jeep® Grand Cherokee and three-row Grand Cherokee L recorded highest possible ratings in all IIHS crashworthiness tests required for TOP SAFETY PICK+

Standard-equipment Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology earned an "advanced" rating in daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and was graded "superior" – the highest possible IIHS rating – in nighttime conditions

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee equipped with high-beam assist achieved highest possible headlight rating of "good"

Lineup of Grand Cherokees, the industry's most awarded SUV, benefits from more than available 110 safety and security features

The 2023 Jeep® Grand Cherokee and the three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L have earned TOP SAFETY PICK+ ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

It is the highest possible rating awarded by the IIHS and applies to 2023 Grand Cherokee SUVs built after March of this year, and 2023 Grand Cherokee L SUVs built after May.

"Achieving the highest possible safety rating from the IIHS is consistent with the Jeep Grand Cherokee's place as the most awarded SUV in history," says Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "The Jeep Grand Cherokee's singular blend of safety technology and extreme-condition 4x4 capability affords our customers the level of driving confidence they deserve. And with the appeal of two- and three-row versions, that driving confidence is available to a wider customer demographic."

The 2023 Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L are graded "good" – the highest possible rating – in the four crashworthiness tests required to achieve TOP SAFETY PICK+:

Small overlap front – driver-side

Small overlap front – passenger-side

Moderate overlap front – original test

Side impact – updated test

The 2023 Grand Cherokee lineup features standard-equipment Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology the Jeep brand calls, Full-Speed Collision Warning with Active Braking and Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection. The system's unique array of cameras and sensors satisfied the daylight and nighttime function required by the IIHS for a TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation.

If the feature detects a pedestrian or cyclist and determines a frontal collision appears imminent, it will – if the driver does respond accordingly – activate the vehicle's brakes. In certain conditions, the system is capable of bringing the vehicle to a stop.

The Grand Cherokee's system earned an "advanced" rating in daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and was graded "superior" – the highest possible IIHS rating – in nighttime conditions.

A TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating also requires an "acceptable" or "good" grade in IIHS lighting evaluations, across all trims. The 2023 Grand Cherokee lineup's Premium LED reflective headlamp configurations achieve an "acceptable" rating and improves to "good" when equipped with high-beam assist.

The Grand Cherokee lineup benefits customers further from more than 110 available safety and security features that include Intersection Collision Assist and Drowsy Driver Detection.

The former helps detect vehicles approaching from driver's left and right when nearing a crossroad. If collision appears imminent, the system delivers audible and visual alerts.

If driver does not respond, system automatically activates vehicle's brakes.

Drowsy Driver Detection tracks behavior consistent with that of a drowsy driver, such as lane deviation. When certain thresholds are reached, the system responds with audio and/or visual cautions for driver to pull over.

"At Jeep, we are not content to rest on our laurels as the pre-eminent SUV brand," Morrison says. "Whenever possible, we seek to leverage advanced technology to enhance the ownership experience of our customers."

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis