Petco Expands On-Demand Delivery Through DoorDash Partnership, Unveils New App Features

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced an expanded partnership with DoorDash – one of its existing fulfillment partners – to make Petco's assortment of products available nationally via the DoorDash Marketplace. Through the DoorDash mobile app and website, pet parents will have greater access to Petco's curated selection of products supporting pets' whole health for on-demand delivery.

Petco has also unveiled updates within the Petco app, including a streamlined profile for pets' wellness needs. The pet profile gives pet parents a centralized, easy way to stay up to date on everything they need to care for their pets — including nutrition, vaccinations, and grooming appointment reminders. Additionally, Petco now offers Klarna's interest-free "Pay in 4" solution for purchases made within the Petco app. Already available on petco.com, across Petco's more than 1,500 pet care centers nationwide, and in the Klarna app since August 2021, Klarna's payment option provides pet parents with more financial flexibility, in turn helping them prioritize their pets' health and wellness.

"Our expanded partnership with DoorDash makes Petco's differentiated assortment of health and wellness products accessible to even more pet parents across the country," said Darren MacDonald, Chief Customer Officer at Petco. "Combined with new enhancements to the Petco app, we're continuing to meet the unique needs of pets and pet parents in a way that no one else can."

More than 10,000 products from Petco are now available on DoorDash Marketplace, including food, treats, beds, bowls, toys and other supplies for a variety of pets such as dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles and birds. In honor of National Dog Day on August 26, DoorDash will offer 50% off customers' Petco order of $25 or more (up to $20) within the DoorDash mobile app or website from August 21 to August 27, 2023.*

"98% of DoorDash consumers in the U.S. have access to retail or grocery stores on our platform. The future of commerce is on-demand and local as consumers want faster and easier ways to get the items they need delivered to them right now," said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals at DoorDash. "Whether it's the dog food you forgot to grab while out or a treat or toy, consumers now have convenient on-demand access to pets' whole health needs. Our partnership helps Petco meet consumers where they are and further fulfills DoorDash's mission to grow and empower local economies."

Petco offers a variety of convenient ways to meet customers how, where and when they want to shop, including buy online, pick-up in store; curbside pick-up; same-day delivery; and Repeat Delivery. Petco's same-day delivery and eligible Repeat Delivery orders are fulfilled through DoorDash.

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love, a life-changing independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for nearly 7 million animals.

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

*Enjoy 50% off your order from Petco: Use code PETCO50 to get 50% off your Petco order (up to $20). Order must meet a minimum subtotal of $25, excluding taxes and fees. Offer valid from August 21, 2023 through August 27, 2023. Valid only in the US. Limit one per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at http://help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions?language=en_US

