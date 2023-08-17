Globant Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

Strong Half-Year Performance, Positive Outlook Ahead

Second quarter revenues of $497.5 million , up 15.9% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.85 for the second quarter

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.36 for the second quarter

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $497.5 million , representing 15.9% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 36.3% compared to 37.6% in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.3% compared to 39.1% in the second quarter of 2022.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.4% compared to 11.4% in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.0% compared to 16.1% in the second quarter of 2022.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.85 compared to $0.87 in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.36 compared to $1.22 in the second quarter of 2022.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $970.0 million , representing 16.8% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 36.0% compared to 37.8% in the first six months of 2022.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.2% compared to 39.3% in the first six months of 2022.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.4% compared to 12.0% in the first six months of 2022.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.0% compared to 16.5% in the first six months of 2022.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $1.70 compared to $1.72 in the first six months of 2022.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $2.64 compared to $2.41 in the first six months of 2022.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2023



Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $270.8 million as of June 30, 2023 , a decrease of $70.1 million from $340.9 million as of December 31, 2022 , driven mainly by payments of taxes, investments in our platform business and inorganic expansion initiatives. As of June 30, 2023 , our credit facility was fully undrawn.

Globant completed the second quarter of 2023 with 25,947 Globers, 24,163 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the second quarter of 2023 was as follows: 60.6% from North America (top country: US), 22.0% from Latin America (top country: Argentina ), 14.1% from EMEA (top country: Spain ) and 3.3% from Asia and Oceania (top country: India ).

Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the second quarter of 2023 represented 8.8%, 23.7% and 33.3% of revenues, respectively.

During the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 , Globant served a total of 1,388 customers (with revenues over $10,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 283 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 233 for the same period one year ago.

In terms of currencies, 73.9% of Globant's revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were denominated in US dollars.

"We are happy to deliver another great quarter. At Globant, our vision is to provide the best AI and digital transformations in the world, and we will continue to do so with a strong focus on reinventing our technology professional services industry. We are seeing strong sequential growth into the second half of the year, providing us with encouraging signs as we start thinking about 2024", said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and Co-founder. "In the AI space, we continue to expand our services in order to meet the increasing demand. In early June, IDC named us as a leader in AI in the IDC MarketScape, validation of our strong expertise. Beyond that, the evolution of platforms like GeneXus, Augoor, Sportian, MAIDA and Waasabi are key real-life solutions that can be scaled globally."

"It is with great pride that we report our industry-leading growth, boasting a solid 15.9% year-over-year revenue increase, amounting to an impressive $497.5 million. We have raised our guidance for the year, a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering excellent results in the current environment. Moreover, our adjusted operating profit margin met guidance expectations, and our strategic execution of M&A initiatives has effectively expanded our presence in the European market. As anticipated, our underlying leading-indicators remain strong, and we feel encouraged by the short term revenue growth momentum in our business. We are firmly on track for continued success, and we are genuinely excited about the boundless opportunities that lie ahead," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2023 Third Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the third quarter and the full year of 2023:

Third quarter 2023 Revenues are estimated to be at least $545.0 million , or 18.8% year-over-year growth.

Third quarter 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15-16.5%.

Third quarter 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.46 (assuming an average of 43.5 million diluted shares outstanding during the third quarter).

Fiscal year 2023 Revenues are estimated to be at least $2,094.0 million , implying at least 17.6% year-over-year revenue growth.

Fiscal year 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15%-16.5%.

Fiscal year 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $5.72 (assuming an average of 43.4 million diluted shares outstanding during 2023).

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 25,900 employees and we are present in more than 25 countries in 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and its condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Six Months Ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022















Revenues 969,952

830,635

497,531

429,257 Cost of revenues (620,814)

(516,937)

(316,690)

(267,970) Gross profit 349,138

313,698

180,841

161,287















Selling, general and administrative expenses (247,533)

(213,316)

(128,176)

(111,678) Net impairment losses on financial assets (11,358)

(744)

(6,641)

(707) Other operating income and expenses, net 614

—

614

— Profit from operations 90,861

99,638

46,638

48,902















Finance income 2,176

624

941

334 Finance expense (9,402)

(7,352)

(5,230)

(3,323) Other financial results, net 8,429

1,256

4,667

818 Financial results, net 1,203

(5,472)

378

(2,171)















Share of results of investment in associates 15

—

(41)

— Other income and expenses, net 1,301

2,074

(186)

1,200 Profit before income tax 93,380

96,240

46,789

47,931















Income tax (20,089)

(22,279)

(9,883)

(10,777) Net income for the period 73,291

73,961

36,906

37,154















Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects













Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:













- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 1,252

(23,114)

(1,489)

(20,679) - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI (2,331)

(2,092)

(2,356)

(2,091) - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges 3,879

(4,211)

(327)

(4,344) Total comprehensive income for the period 76,091

44,544

32,734

10,040















Net income attributable to:













Owners of the Company 73,412

73,715

36,993

37,092 Non-controlling interest (121)

246

(87)

62 Net income for the period 73,291

73,961

36,906

37,154















Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:













Owners of the Company 75,027

44,298

32,898

9,978 Non-controlling interest 1,064

246

(164)

62 Total comprehensive income for the period 76,091

44,544

32,734

10,040 Earnings per share













Basic 1.73

1.76

0.87

0.89 Diluted 1.70

1.72

0.85

0.87 Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)













Basic 42,362

41,788

42,426

41,829 Diluted 43,309

42,737

43,373

42,778

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

240,863

292,457 Investments

29,906

48,408 Trade receivables

488,052

424,810 Other assets

14,848

15,197 Other receivables

60,619

70,212 Other financial assets

10,608

6,529 Total current assets

844,896

857,613









Non-current assets







Investments

1,836

1,513 Other assets

3,445

10,657 Other receivables

21,457

16,316 Deferred tax assets

52,132

46,807 Investment in associates

1,352

1,337 Other financial assets

31,217

34,978 Property and equipment

161,371

161,733 Intangible assets

200,449

182,572 Right-of-use assets

131,125

147,311 Goodwill

799,598

734,952 Total non-current assets

1,403,982

1,338,176 TOTAL ASSETS

2,248,878

2,195,789









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities







Trade payables

84,048

89,397 Payroll and social security taxes payable

171,619

203,819 Borrowings

294

2,838 Other financial liabilities

60,716

59,316 Lease liabilities

39,273

37,681 Tax liabilities

22,925

23,454 Income tax payable

14,717

11,276 Other liabilities

1,353

808 Total current liabilities

394,945

428,589









Non-current liabilities







Trade payables

4,178

5,445 Borrowings

54

861 Other financial liabilities

60,506

78,055 Lease liabilities

86,033

97,457 Deferred tax liabilities

5,070

11,291 Income tax payable

2,342

— Payroll and social security taxes payable

2,848

4,316 Provisions for contingencies

12,708

13,615 Total non-current liabilities

173,739

211,040 TOTAL LIABILITIES

568,684

639,629









Capital and reserves







Issued capital

51,040

50,724 Additional paid-in capital

1,000,316

950,520 Other reserves

(30,627)

(32,242) Retained earnings

611,963

538,551 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,632,692

1,507,553 Non-controlling interests

47,502

48,607 Total equity

1,680,194

1,556,160 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,248,878

2,195,789

Globant S.A.

Selected Cash Flow Data

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





Three months ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Net Income for the period

36,906

37,154 Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others

61,928

37,899 Changes in working capital

(62,092)

(30,074) Cash flows from operating activities

36,742

44,979 Capital expenditures

(27,822)

(27,783) Cash flows from investing activities

(35,510)

(51,465) Cash flows from financing activities

(13,608)

(9,753) Net decrease in cash & cash equivalents

(12,376)

(16,239)

Globant S.A.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Six Months Ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit













Gross Profit 349,138

313,698

180,841

161,287 Depreciation and amortization expense 13,033

10,800

6,601

5,582 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 8,778

1,914

3,188

1,114 Adjusted gross profit 370,949

326,412

190,630

167,983 Adjusted gross profit margin 38.2 %

39.3 %

38.3 %

39.1 %















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses













Selling, general and administrative expenses (247,533)

(213,316)

(128,176)

(111,678) Depreciation and amortization expense 40,489

28,933

20,710

14,778 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 24,995

23,477

13,865

13,116 Acquisition-related charges (a) 9,118

5,710

4,570

3,233 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (172,931)

(155,196)

(89,031)

(80,551) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (17.8) %

(18.7) %

(17.9) %

(18.8) %















Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations













Profit from Operations 90,861

99,638

46,638

48,902 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 33,773

25,391

17,053

14,230 Acquisition-related charges (a) 21,142

11,715

10,727

6,075 Adjusted Profit from Operations 145,776

136,744

74,418

69,207 Adjusted Profit from Operations margin 15.0 %

16.5 %

15.0 %

16.1 %















Reconciliation of Net income for the period













Net income for the period 73,412

73,715

36,993

37,092 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 33,749

25,391

17,029

14,230 Acquisition-related charges (a) 20,761

10,598

10,889

4,289 Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (13,660)

(6,767)

(6,053)

(3,474) Adjusted Net income 114,262

102,937

58,858

52,137 Adjusted Net income margin 11.8 %

12.4 %

11.8 %

12.1 %















Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS













Adjusted Net income 114,262

102,937

58,858

52,137 Diluted shares 43,309

42,737

43,373

42,778 Adjusted Diluted EPS 2.64

2.41

1.36

1.22

















(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

Globant S.A.

Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023











Total Employees 25,924 26,541 27,122 26,288 25,947 IT Professionals 24,410 24,922 25,331 24,496 24,163











North America Revenues % 64.5 64.9 61.7 61.4 60.6 Latin America Revenues % 23.8 21.9 22.7 21.8 22.0 EMEA Revenues % 9.7 10.0 11.9 13.4 14.1 Asia and Oceania Revenues % 2.0 3.2 3.7 3.4 3.3











USD Revenues % 79.0 81.2 77.5 74.8 73.9 Other Currencies Revenues % 21.0 18.8 22.5 25.2 26.1











Top Customer % 10.5 10.7 10.8 9.4 8.8 Top 5 Customers % 25.7 24.7 25.1 24.5 23.7 Top 10 Customers % 36.7 34.5 34.3 34.8 33.3











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)* 1,043 1,114 1,249 1,342 1,388 Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 233 255 259 276 283













(*) Represents customers with more than $10,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

