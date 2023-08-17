Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Thurmond Eye Associates to Elevate Eye Care in the Rio Grande Valley and Make Pivotal Entry into Texas Market

Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Thurmond Eye Associates to Elevate Eye Care in the Rio Grande Valley and Make Pivotal Entry into Texas Market

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Vision Partners ("AVP"), the leading provider of business services for eye care practices across the southeastern U.S., formed a strategic partnership with Thurmond Eye Associates, a renowned ophthalmology group serving the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. This collaboration marks a significant milestone not only for AVP's commitment to exceptional patient care, but also for its entry into the vibrant Texas eye care market.

Ascend Vision Partners delivers custom business solutions for eye care professionals, allowing ophthalmologists and optometrists to focus entirely on patient care. Building on a clinical tradition spanning over 62 years, AVP’s partners leverage experience, best-in-class information technology and cutting-edge equipment to deliver industry leading ophthalmologic outcomes. Our team of 300 employees is dedicated to providing exceptional eye care to over 250,000 patients annually across the southeas (PRNewswire)

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Ascend Vision's entry into the vibrant Texas eye care market.

With a shared commitment to delivering top-tier eye care services, the partnership between AVP and Thurmond Eye Associates signifies a key moment in AVP's expansion journey. AVP's extensive network, spanning 30 practices across the southeast, including 15 optical centers and a team of 42 physicians (30 MDs and 12 ODs), has united with Thurmond Eye Associates' established reputation, creating a powerful force for positive impact in eye care throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Chad Tomlinson, Chief Growth Officer at Ascend Vision Partners, expressed his excitement about this pivotal step: "Our collaboration with Thurmond Eye not only strengthens AVP's presence, but also marks a significant milestone as we extend our reach to the great state of Texas."

"This partnership exemplifies our dedication to raising the bar in patient care and underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of eye care," Tomlinson said.

Thurmond Eye Associates, led by esteemed partner Wade A. Graham, M.D., has been a cornerstone of exceptional eye care in the Rio Grande Valley. Dr. Graham shared his perspective on the partnership, stating: "Joining forces with Ascend Vision Partners is a significant step for Thurmond Eye. By aligning our strengths and resources, we are poised to deliver even higher levels of care, innovation and service to our patients."

"Together with AVP, we're embarking on a journey to shape the future of eye care in Texas," Dr. Graham said.

As AVP and Thurmond Eye Associates merge their expertise and capabilities, patients in the Rio Grande Valley can anticipate an elevated standard of care, innovative treatment options and a seamless integration of services that reflect the shared vision of both entities.

Media Contact

Kristen McCullough

(407) 808-8027

Kristen@KAMCOMMedia.com

www.KAMCOMMedia.com

About Ascend Vision Partners

Established in 2022, Ascend Vision Partners delivers custom business solutions for eye care professionals, allowing ophthalmologists and optometrists to focus entirely on patient care. Building on a clinical tradition spanning over 62 years, AVP's partners leverage experience, best-in-class information technology and cutting-edge equipment to deliver industry leading ophthalmologic outcomes. Our team of 300 employees is dedicated to providing exceptional eye care to over 250,000 patients annually across the southeastern U.S. Explore more at

www.AscendVision.com.

About Thurmond Eye Associates

Thurmond Eye Associates is a prominent eye care practice located in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. Led by a team of dedicated and experienced professionals, Thurmond Eye is renowned for its commitment to delivering personalized, state-of-the-art eye care services to patients in the local community. Visit Thurmond Eye online at www.thurmondeye.com .

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within healthcare services, value-based care, and caring for aging populations. Founded with the mission of "doing well by doing good," CPF seeks to partner with organizations delivering the highest quality of care via a founder-friendly approach. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare founders, senior executives, and investment professionals with a passion and successful track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ascend Vision Partners