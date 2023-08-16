Capital Edge Consulting Expands With Addition Of A New Office in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Edge Consulting, Inc., the nation's leading independent federal contract and grants compliance consulting firm, is proud to announce its latest expansion with the opening of a new office in Tampa, Florida. Already equipped with a satellite team of professionals in Florida, the opening is a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and strategic efforts for future expansion.

Located in Tampa's bustling business district, the new location and daily management of the office is being led by Director Alex Hernandez, with executive support from Managing Partner Sean O'Connor. "This strategic expansion is made possible by our amazing clients and our dedicated team of experts who have enabled this next step of our long-term growth plan," says Mr. Hernandez.

In addition to our physical expansion, Capital Edge welcomed ten new team members to the firm in Q2 of 2023. This influx of talent is a testament to the company's commitment to expanding its reach across the nation and broadening its team of federal contracting and grants compliance experts. "Our success as a consulting firm relies on the subject matter expertise and commitment of our team members. We are proud to welcome aboard this talented group of individuals who further enhance and amplify our client-focused service offerings," said Mr. Hernandez.

"With further support from Partner Paul Bailey and Director Eric Hayman, who have been fundamental to our growth within the region, Capital Edge's longstanding presence in Florida is only strengthened by the addition of our new office and team members", said Mr. O'Connor. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to open our first office in the Southeastern region. We look forward to forging new partnerships and making a positive impact on businesses, organizations and the community in the greater Tampa area."

About Capital Edge Consulting, Inc.

Capital Edge is the world's largest management consulting firm of its kind, advising federal contract and grant recipients in the navigation and management of regulatory compliance risk. Their team of highly experienced professionals provide regulatory compliance expertise to companies and organizations across all phases of the federal contract and grant lifecycle. Headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. area, Capital Edge's services include strategic planning, contract and grant management, compliance, and training of federal contractors and grants recipients across all federal agencies and business sectors. For more information, visit us at: https://www.capitaledgeconsulting.com/

