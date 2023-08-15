Ting launches 2-gigabit fiber internet in Colorado Springs

As initial anchor tenant on Colorado Springs Utilities network Ting lights largest market to date, bringing fast, reliable fiber internet to local residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ting Internet , a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), has announced its 2-gigabit fiber internet is now available in initial Colorado Springs neighborhoods.

Known for its world-class customer support and dedication to the communities in which it operates, Ting already provides lightning-fast, low latency, ultra reliable internet for Colorado residents and businesses across Centennial and the Western Slope. Customers in Colorado Springs will now be able to sign up for Ting's 2-gigabit fiber internet for $89 per month, which provides both download and upload speeds of 2,000 megabits per second (Mbps).

"At Ting, we believe the internet is a crucial part of our day-to-day lives — it's a utility like water or electricity. While other internet service providers may throttle the network to different levels as a pricing strategy, we don't do that. If our network can support 2-gigabits, that's what we're giving our customers at one fair price,"says Deb Walker, Community Engagement and Public Affairs Manager, Ting. "As a resident of Colorado Springs, I'm proud to be a part of the team bringing this world-class offering to my own community and providing fiber internet service throughout our city."

In an industry-leading offering, Ting will also offer 2-gigabit symmetrical internet to all Colorado Springs residents who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) at no cost to them. While currently only available in select markets, in time, Ting expects to roll out the 2-gigabit ACP offering to its markets across the country, making a tangible difference in bridging the digital divide by providing thousands of residents with access to fast, reliable internet at no cost.

"Colorado Springs Utilities is laying the foundation for our digital future with our fiber network upgrade. It will allow us to continue to provide safe, reliable utilities services as technologies, tools and customer expectations continue to evolve," says Travas Deal, CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities. "Today we are excited to see Ting, our initial anchor tenant, leverage that same fiber infrastructure to bring even more value and choice to our city."

Ting was identified as the initial anchor tenant on a city-wide fiber network owned by Colorado Springs Utilities in early 2022. Serving one of Colorado's most populous cities, the municipal utility has been building next-generation fiber infrastructure that will advance opportunities and improve technological resilience throughout the community for decades to come. When complete, the network expects to be able to serve over 200,000 addresses across the entire community, bringing modern fiber infrastructure to all of Colorado Springs.

Ting's fiber internet is currently available in northeast neighborhoods and is steadily expanding across all of Colorado Springs, with full municipal access expected by the end of 2028.

Residents in Colorado Springs can visit ting.com/coloradosprings to find more information on availability and search their address to either order or pre-order service. Fully customizable plans for businesses, enterprises and bulk services are also available and can be created with the Ting enterprise team.

"The nonexclusive network with Ting and Colorado Springs Utilities is an example of what public-private partnerships can achieve in future-proofing our city while lessening the financial burden to our ratepayers," said Council Member Dave Donelson, Board Chair of Colorado Springs Utilities. "As leaders of this community, we must continue to identify solutions that not only make good 'business sense' but also provide the foundation to support our families and businesses."

Any Colorado Springs customer who pre-orders Ting Internet can also immediately get unlimited Ting Mobile for $10 per month per line, an offer that is available to all Ting Internet customers. More details can be found under the Products tab at ting.com/coloradosprings .

For more information on Ting Internet, its services, pricing or regular updates, please visit ting.com/coloradosprings .

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides lightning-fast fiber internet in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting Internet is committed to net neutrality and the open internet. More than that, we are committed to being a part of improving the communities we serve by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting ( https://ting.com ) delivers fixed fiber internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo ( https://wavelo.com ) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscriptions; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains ( https://tucowsdomains.com ) manages approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on the Tucows corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

