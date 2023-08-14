DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

WUHAN, China, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total net revenues in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB1,392.2 million ( US$192.0 million ), compared with RMB1,833.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB188.9 million ( US$26.1 million ), compared with RMB309.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB6.8 million ( US$0.9 million ), compared with net loss of RMB38.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net income [1] in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB61.4 million ( US$8.5 million ), compared with RMB23.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Average mobile MAUs [ 2 ] in the second quarter of 2023 were 50.3 million, compared with 55.7 million in the same period of 2022.

The number of quarterly average paying users [3] in the second quarter of 2023 was 4.0 million, compared with 6.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Mr. Shaojie Chen, Chief Executive Officer of DouYu, commented, "In the second quarter of 2023, we continued to foster the sustainable health of our game-centric community ecosystem. We focused on successfully maintaining our core users, launching more high-quality, highly interactive content to boost interactions in our community and further elevated the user experience. Meanwhile, we worked more closely with game developers on mutually beneficial initiatives and reduced our marketing expenses in areas such as user acquisition and branding, which in turn improved our profitability. Driven by our regularly updated premium gaming content, diverse operational activities and revenue-generating product offerings, mobile MAUs in the second quarter were steady with the prior quarter at 50.3 million. Looking ahead, we remain committed to executing our core growth strategy of fostering a vibrant, game-centric content ecosystem. We will continue to produce high-quality content, launch innovative offerings and further explore new growth avenues. Our solid business development will enhance our competitive edge and leading position in the domestic gaming content industry."

Mr. Hao Cao, Vice President of DouYu, commented, "In the second quarter of 2023, our financial performance remained steady. We continued to execute on our long-term sustainable growth strategy with an emphasis on ROI. The key adjustments we have made to our livestreaming revenue-generating activities are designed to invigorate the platform community. Together, with our product upgrades and innovations, we stabilized our total net revenue of RMB1.39 billion and diversified our revenue mix. We continued to optimize our costs and operating expenses in the second quarter by effectively managing our content cost, notably by reducing our marketing expenses for promotional activities and improving our operating efficiency. As a result, we generated net income of RMB6.8 million in the quarter compared with the net loss of RMB38.8 million in the same period last year. Our adjusted net income increased 160.8% year-over-year, reaching RMB61.4 million. Going forward, we plan to explore new monetization channels that support the stable operations and growth of our core business in a manner that creates long-term value for all of our stakeholders."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenues in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 24.1% to RMB1,392.2 million (US$192.0 million), compared with RMB1,833.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Livestreaming revenues in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 28.8% to RMB1,258.3 million (US$173.5 million) from RMB1,768.3 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly attributable to the ongoing operational adjustments in the livestreaming business to promote a healthy and sustainable ecosystem in a more cost-effective manner, as well as the challenging macro environment.

Advertising and other revenues in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 106.5% to RMB133.9 million (US$18.5 million) from RMB64.9 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in other revenues contributed by game-specific membership services.

Cost of revenues in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB1,203.3 million (US$165.9 million), a decrease of 21.1% compared with RMB1,524.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Revenue sharing fees and content costs in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 25.4% to RMB981.3 million (US$135.3 million) from RMB1,314.7 million in the same period of 2022. The decline was primarily driven by a decrease in revenue sharing fees, which were largely aligned with the decrease in livestreaming revenues. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in copyright costs as a result of our purchase of the LPL tournament copyright.

Bandwidth costs in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 17.3% to RMB118.8 million (US$16.4 million) from RMB143.7 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to the enhanced efficiency of peak bandwidth usage caused by growing tournament viewing demand, mainly through dynamic bandwidth allocation.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB188.9 million (US$26.1 million), compared with RMB309.0 million in the same period of 2022. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 13.6%, compared with 16.9% in the same period of 2022. The decrease in gross margin was mainly attributable to the increase in other costs as a percentage of revenues, which was partially offset by the decreasing percentage of revenues attributed to revenue sharing fees.

Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 48.0% to RMB87.0 million (US$12.0 million) from RMB167.5 million in the same period of 2022. This was mainly attributable to a decrease in marketing expenses for user acquisition.

Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 30.2% to RMB71.0 million (US$9.8 million) from RMB101.9 million in the same period of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 48.2% to RMB46.9 million (US$6.5 million) from RMB90.7 million in the same period of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to decreased share-based compensation expenses, as the shares under our share incentive plans were fully vested.

Other operating income, net in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million), compared with RMB20.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB7.5 million (US$1.0 million), compared with RMB30.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB6.8 million (US$0.9 million), compared with net loss of RMB38.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, the share of loss in equity method investments, and impairment loss of investments, was RMB61.4 million (US$8.5 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB23.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS[4] in the second quarter of 2023 were both RMB0.02 (US$0.003). Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS in the second quarter of 2023 were both RMB0.19 (US$0.03).

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and bank deposits

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term and long-term bank deposits of RMB7,055.5 million (US$973.0 million), compared with RMB6,808.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

[1] "Adjusted net income" is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and share of loss in equity method investments and impairment loss of investments. For more information, please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] Refers to the number of mobile devices that launched our mobile apps in a given period. Average mobile MAUs for a given period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active mobile users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period. [3] "Quarterly average paying users" refers to the average paying users for each quarter during a given period of time calculated by dividing (i) the sum of paying users for each quarter of such period, by (ii) the number of quarters in such period. "Paying user" refers to a registered user that has purchased virtual gifts on our platform at least once during the relevant period. [4] Every ten ADSs represent one ordinary share.



About DouYu International Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps to bring users access to immersive and interactive games and entertainment livestreaming, a wide array of video and graphic contents, as well as opportunities to participate in community events and discussions. By nurturing a sustainable technology-based talent development system and relentlessly producing high-quality content, DouYu consistently delivers premium content through integration of livestreaming, video, graphics, and virtual communities with a primary focus on games, especially on eSports. This enables DouYu to continuously enhance its user experience and pursue long-term healthy development. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted operating income (loss) is calculated as operating income (loss) adjusted for share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated as net income (loss) adjusted for share-based compensation expenses, share of income (loss) in equity method investments and impairment loss of investments. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to DouYu is calculated as net income (loss) attributable to DouYu adjusted for share-based compensation expenses, share of income (loss) in equity method investments and impairment loss of investments. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary share. The Company adjusted the impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) share of loss in equity method investments, (iii) impairment loss of investments to understand and evaluate the Company's core operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for, or superior to, such metrics in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" near the end of this release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled in U.S. dollars, at that rate on June 30, 2023 or at any other rate.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



As of December 31

As of June 30

2022

2023

2023 ASSETS RMB

RMB

US$ (1) Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 4,041,603

4,514,968

622,643 Restricted cash 6,057

35,374

4,878 Short-term bank deposits 2,511,150

1,945,160

268,250 Accounts receivable, net 109,180

90,189

12,437 Prepayments 26,064

32,627

4,499 Amounts due from related parties 46,126

31,951

4,406 Other current assets 337,004

432,942

59,705 Total current assets 7,077,184

7,083,211

976,818











Property and equipment, net 16,988

14,222

1,961 Intangible assets, net 106,723

81,548

11,246 Long-term bank deposits 250,000

560,000

77,228 Investments 531,911

471,445

65,015 Goodwill 13,804

14,322

1,975 Right-of-use assets, net 49,911

34,777

4,796 Other non-current assets, net 98,845

95,105

13,116 Total non-current assets 1,068,182

1,271,419

175,337 TOTAL ASSETS 8,145,366

8,354,630

1,152,155 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 666,985

596,282

82,231 Advances from customers 6,459

19,520

2,692 Deferred revenue 288,152

320,279

44,168 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 302,801

219,831

30,316 Amounts due to related parties 266,788

374,218

51,607 Lease liabilities due within one year 27,479

21,158

2,918 Total current liabilities 1,558,664

1,551,288

213,932











Lease liabilities 19,572

11,818

1,630 Deferred revenue 6,570

-

- Total non-current liabilities 26,142

11,818

1,630 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,584,806

1,563,106

215,562











(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations

from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023, in the H.10 statistical release of the

Federal Reserve Board.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



As of December 31

As of June 30

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

US$ (1) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Ordinary shares 23

23

3 Treasury shares (911,217)

(911,217)

(125,663) Additional paid-in capital 10,670,287

10,670,287

1,471,500 Accumulated deficit (3,520,525)

(3,499,160)

(482,556) Accumulated other comprehensive income 321,991

531,591

73,309 Total DouYu Shareholders' Equity 6,560,559

6,791,524

936,593 Noncontrolling interests 1

-

- Total Shareholders' Equity 6,560,560

6,791,524

936,593 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 8,145,366

8,354,630

1,152,155











(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted,

all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023, in the

H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ (1)

RMB

RMB

US$ (1) Net revenues 1,833,205

1,483,060

1,392,193

191,992

3,628,851

2,875,253

396,516 Cost of revenues (1,524,167)

(1,306,594)

(1,203,294)

(165,942)

(3,076,039)

(2,509,888)

(346,129) Gross profit 309,038

176,466

188,899

26,050

552,812

365,365

50,387 Operating (expenses) income (2)

























Sales and marketing expenses (167,463)

(90,686)

(87,047)

(12,004)

(353,822)

(177,733)

(24,511) General and administrative expenses (90,659)

(59,793)

(46,938)

(6,473)

(180,758)

(106,731)

(14,719) Research and development expenses (101,847)

(72,311)

(71,043)

(9,797)

(218,155)

(143,354)

(19,769) Other operating income, net 20,375

19,046

8,615

1,188

68,175

27,661

3,815 Total operating expenses (339,594)

(203,744)

(196,413)

(27,086)

(684,560)

(400,157)

(55,184) Loss from operations (30,556)

(27,277)

(7,514)

(1,036)

(131,748)

(34,792)

(4,797) Other expenses, net (28,884)

(8,000)

(53,554)

(7,385)

(30,032)

(61,554)

(8,489) Interest income, net 23,570

54,426

67,252

9,274

40,201

121,679

16,780 Foreign exchange loss -

(1,396)

1,641

226

-

245

34 (Loss) Income before income taxes and share of Loss in equity method investments (35,870)

17,753

7,825

1,079

(121,579)

25,578

3,528 Income tax expense -

-

-

-

-

-

- Share of loss in equity method investments (2,887)

(3,236)

(977)

(135)

(4,033)

(4,213)

(581) Net (loss) Income (38,757)

14,517

6,848

944

(125,612)

21,365

2,947 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (7,841)

-

-

-

(7,841)

-

- Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company (30,916)

14,517

6,848

944

(117,771)

21,365

2,947 Net (loss) income per ordinary share

























Basic (0.97)

0.45

0.21

0.03

(3.69)

0.67

0.09 Diluted (0.97)

0.45

0.21

0.03

(3.69)

0.67

0.09 Net (loss) income per ADS(3)

























Basic (0.10)

0.05

0.02

-

(0.37)

0.07

0.01 Diluted (0.10)

0.05

0.02

-

(0.37)

0.07

0.01 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net (loss) income per ordinary share Basic 31,827,240

32,023,551

31,977,664

31,977,664

31,947,461

32,000,608

32,000,608 Diluted 31,827,240

32,023,551

31,977,664

31,977,664

31,947,461

32,000,608

32,000,608 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net (loss) income per ADS(3) Basic 318,272,401

320,235,512

319,776,640

319,776,640

319,474,607

320,006,075

320,006,075 Diluted 318,272,401

320,235,512

319,776,640

319,776,640

319,474,607

320,006,075

320,006,075









(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations

from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023, in the H.10 statistical release of the

Federal Reserve Board. (2) Share-based compensation expenses were allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ (1)

RMB

RMB

US$ (1) Research and development expenses 5,437

-

-

-

10,872

-

- Sales and marketing expenses 1,213

-

-

-

2,425

-

- General and administrative expenses 24,184

-

-

-

50,747

-

-



























(3) Every ten ADSs represent one ordinary share.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ (1)

RMB

RMB

US$ (1) Loss from operations (30,556)

(27,277)

(7,514)

(1,036)

(131,748)

(34,792)

(4,797) Add:

























Share-based compensation expenses 30,834

-

-

-

64,044

-

- Adjusted Operating (loss) income 278

(27,277)

(7,514)

(1,036)

(67,704)

(34,792)

(4,797)



























Net (loss) income (38,757)

14,517

6,848

944

(125,612)

21,365

2,947 Add:

























Share-based compensation expenses 30,834

-

-

-

64,044

-

- Share of loss in equity method investments 2,887

3,236

977

135

4,033

4,213

581 Impairment loss of investments 28,571

8,000

53,554

7,385

28,571

61,554

8,489 Adjusted net (loss) income 23,535

25,753

61,379

8,464

(28,964)

87,132

12,017



























Net (loss) income attributable to DouYu (30,916)

14,517

6,848

944

(117,771)

21,365

2,947 Add:

























Share-based compensation expenses 30,834

-

-

-

64,044

-

- Share of loss in equity method investments 2,887

3,236

977

135

4,033

4,213

581 Impairment loss of investments 28,571

8,000

53,554

7,385

28,571

61,554

8,489 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to DouYu 31,376

25,753

61,379

8,464

(21,123)

87,132

12,017



























Adjusted net (loss) income per ordinary share

























Basic 0.99

0.80

1.92

0.26

(0.66)

2.72

0.38 Diluted 0.99

0.80

1.92

0.26

(0.66)

2.72

0.38



























Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS(2)

























Basic 0.10

0.08

0.19

0.03

(0.07)

0.27

0.04 Diluted 0.10

0.08

0.19

0.03

(0.07)

0.27

0.04



























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating Adjusted net (loss) income per ordinary share Basic 31,827,240

32,023,551

31,977,664

31,977,664

31,947,461

32,000,608

32,000,608 Diluted 31,827,240

32,023,551

31,977,664

31,977,664

31,947,461

32,000,608

32,000,608



























Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net (loss) income per ADS(2) Basic 318,272,401

320,235,512

319,776,640

319,776,640

319,474,607

320,006,075

320,006,075 Diluted 318,272,401

320,235,512

319,776,640

319,776,640

319,474,607

320,006,075

320,006,075































(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations

from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023, in the H.10 statistical release of the

Federal Reserve Board. (2) Every ten ADSs represent one ordinary share.

