Denver-based company invests $20 million to expand aerospace manufacturing, rebuilding US satellite industrial base

DENVER, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems (York), the Denver-based aerospace company dedicated to the rapid deployment of complete space mission solutions, today announced construction on its fourth production facility is complete, which will double York's prolific existing production capacity, increasing capacity to more than 1,000 spacecraft per year to meet growing commercial and government demand.

Construction of York Space System’s fourth production facility is complete, doubling production capacity to meet growing commercial and government demand. (PRNewswire)

This new 60,000 sq ft state-of-the-art facility marks the fourth production site in York's rapidly expanding infrastructure. Conveniently situated just 10 minutes from York's headquarters in the Denver Tech Center, the new facility nicknamed "Potomac" significantly increases the company's production capability and operational efficiency, allowing York to manufacture and test more than 1,000 S-CLASS and LX-CLASS satellites annually.

Potomac is completely dedicated to York's scalable production techniques and procedures, featuring industry leading spacecraft build and environmental test bays featuring 50-foot crane hooks and 10 trailer docks for shipping and receiving. Potomac will also house expanded supply chain and inventory management ensuring the capacity needed to support York's year-over-year growth. Initial operating capacity is anticipated by Q4 2023.

York's existing production facilities are sufficient to support current Space Force and commercial contracts with excess capacity, the new Potomac facility will provide the production capacity to ensure future government and commercial customers will continue to enjoy on-time deliveries, greater technical performance, and even lower costs. York's continued expansion in the Denver metro area exemplifies its continued commitment to meeting the future needs of all customers.

"Our new Potomac facility represents a significant milestone in York's growth trajectory, driven by steadily increasing demand from new and existing customers. This expansion ensures we continue to deliver the most capable and secure solutions on the timelines our customers demand," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York Space Systems. "Even as we focus on scaling to meet current and future demands, we are proud of our investment into the Colorado and US manufacturing sector, with our $20 million reinvestment of York's earnings into the local economy. We are a proud, US owned and operated company working to build and advance the US aerospace technology base and supply chains. We're thrilled to double down again on human and infrastructure planning to realize our vision of real job creation in support of a flourishing space economy right here in our hometown."

York's decision to expand its production capacity comes as a direct response to its strong commercial and government demand. The company's commitment to being a part of the local community continues to be reflected in its investments back into the company, to drive sustained economic growth and high paying jobs.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems was founded to radically improve spacecraft affordability and reliability and is leading the industry in transforming and enabling next-generation space mission operations worldwide. York specializes in rapid production of complete mission-ready spacecraft platforms leveraging commercial development applied to numerous government and commercial missions. York's complete solution includes spacecraft production, payload integration, system integration and test, launch services, ground segment services, and mission operations. By leveraging York's existing technology solutions customers can rapidly and responsively get to orbit outpacing competitors. York's proven S-CLASS and LX-CLASS platforms are standardized 3-axis stabilized spacecraft executing ISR, remote proximity, weather, and communication missions for a wide variety of government and commercial customers. It is fully compatible with most launch vehicles, including ground and air-launched, and ground segment providers. When combined with York's cloud-based mission tasking and autonomous operations center, customers get an ultra-low-cost solution for on-demand data collection and analytics. For more information, visit http://www.YorkSpaceSystems.com .

York Space Systems (PRNewsfoto/York Space Systems) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE York Space Systems