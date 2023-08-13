Studio Portrait in Your Pocket: vivo Launches V29 with Unique Aura Light, Chic Design and Enhanced Performance

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo, the global leading technology company for smart phone technology, has unveiled the new V29, its latest flagship-level studio portrait addition to its captivating V series. Equipped with the innovative Aura Light and Smart Color Temperature Adjustment feature, new aesthetic design and powerful performance, V29 is the smartphone for users looking to capture and celebrate every moment of their exciting lives. V29 revolutionizes the smartphone experience with a comprehensive range of advanced features and groundbreaking innovations meticulously crafted to elevate user experience and seamlessly address everyday challenges faced by consumers.

"vivo is constantly striving to develop leading technology such as the studio-level portrait in its smartphones to improve portrait photography and overall user experience. The new V29, with upgraded Aura Light Portrait feature and fascinating chic design, empower users to express themselves in daily social life as well as to discover and celebrate every special moment," said Daniel Goetz, Product Manager at vivo. "Looking to the future, our commitment remains firm – to relentlessly push boundaries in smartphone innovation, ensuring our users continue to enjoy superior experiences."

Step into the Spotlight with Studio-Level Portraits

The innovative Aura Light with new Smart Color Temperature Adjustment boasts an upgraded design in the form of a larger light ring size (15.6 mm in diameter). This empowers the rear camera with more impressive low-light and night photography capabilities, adding a flattering radiance to photo subjects anywhere, anytime. In addition, upgraded features of the front camera, such as the 50 MP AF Group Selfie and Super Group Video, ensure that every smile is perfectly immortalized within the frame.

Your Go-to Lighting Designer

With the Aura Light feature, V29 continues to push boundaries in the pursuit of excellence, while prioritizing the needs of users at the same time. Recognizing the vital role of light in capturing stunning images, the rear camera of V29 is equipped with the largest Aura Light in vivo's history. The oversized Aura Light has a remarkable capacity to create a three-dimensional lighting effect, and ensures even light from every angle, eliminating facial shadows and dark areas. With a light-emitting area nine times larger than a standard flash, the Aura Light provides gentle and non-dazzling light akin to that of a professional studio. This exquisite lighting delicately accentuates the skin tone while artfully concealing imperfections, unveiling one's natural beauty. Additionally, the 36% of increase in brightness as compared to its predecessor allows vivo V29 to capture shots with vivid clarity, bringing them to life with more focus and power.

V29 goes beyond enhancing visual appeal with its all-encompassing Aura Light. It also introduces the integration of Smart Color Temperature Adjustment, which enables the device to adapt to diverse environments with varying color temperatures. From dynamic nightclubs to vibrant neon-lit streets or cozy bars, V29 effortlessly adapts its color temperature to intelligently align with the environment, providing users with the expertise of a personal light designer. With just a single tap on V29, subjects in dimly lit environments are gently illuminated, allowing their unique characteristics to shine through. The result is bright, clear portraits with a captivating atmosphere that enriches every shot.

Capture Every Smile with Splendor

Experience the next level of group selfies with the enhanced 50 MP HD Camera of V29. With an expanded field of view and precise autofocus capabilities, it liberates photos from the constraints of traditional selfies, capturing more smiles effortlessly and without distortions. From group photos to videos, V29 allows users to unleash their creativity and create enchanting memories that radiate with brilliance and authenticity.

Unlock the Beauty of the Night

When it comes to exceptional night image quality, V29 is powered by an advanced 50 MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera. Elevating the photography experience, it extends exposure, enhances light intake, and ensures the capture of remarkably stable images. Superior image quality and truly satisfactory results can be expected, even in low-light conditions. With V29, users can relish the privilege of studio-level photography integrated seamlessly into a smartphone, all without the weight of a hefty price tag.

Additionally, V29 has the Supermoon Mode which helps stargazers capture the brilliance of night sky. To enhance the sky watching experience, the Astro Mode is a delightful addition that allows users to capture the beautiful Milky Way.

But that's not all. For videography enthusiasts, V29 raises the bar with its advanced technology. The Ultra Stable Video feature, supported by both OIS and EIS, ensures steadier and clearer shots of various scenes. By conducting up to 1,000 stabilization computations and 10,000 stabilization movements per second, it effectively mitigates undesirable motion blur to capture images with clarity and precision. No more worries about low light, camera noise, or shaky footage. Get ready to create captivating vlogs with cinematic magic and brilliance.

One-Stop Vlog-Maker for Everyday Shots

V29 is expertly crafted to empower users in their quest for vlogging excellence and social media content creation. The Vlog Movie Creator offers a one-stop video creation experience with various built-in templates and a professional editing assistant, eliminating the need for separate editing apps.

Redefine Sophistication with Timeless Style

The colors[1] of V29 are soft and delicate. The Peak Blue is inspired by the concept of the mighty grandeur atop mountains, and its color theme is a metaphor for the spirit of climbing to the top and constantly pursuing a life with better quality. It features the Innovative 3D Magnetic Particle technique, thanks to which 15 million micron-sized magnetic particles of varying sizes and orientations result in distinct refraction paths, to create vastly different cascading gradations of light and shadow effects. The phone is adorned with delicate shimmers carefully aligned in the form of a majestic mountain range with two layers overlapping each other. As you tilt the phone, a remarkable transformation unfolds. The mountain-like silhouette shifts and sways, as if responding to the rhythm of your touch, infusing the experience with an interactive element that enchants the senses.

The color purple is often associated with fashion, royalty, imagination and passion. Inspired from the Milky Way and twinkling stars, the Starry Purple edition transcends the ordinary. The Innovative 3D Magnetic Particle technique allows the creation of a glittering purple galaxy like no other, while the play of light on the back panel ensures that it is always shimmering like the night sky with the Milky Way and twinkling stars. Hence, the back cover looks translucent yet three-dimensional, all at the same time. Moreover, with purple emerging as one of the most captivating colors of the year, the Starry Purple aligns seamlessly with prevailing fashion trends, making it a stylish addition to every fashionista's wardrobe.

Another luxurious and elegant color is Velvet Red. As a symbol of luxury, the Velvet Red is reminiscent of aristocratic silk which is only reserved for those who pursue the best quality. Furthermore, V29 Velvet Red is made by unique Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass and nano-scale photoetching technique. With its color-changing effect under UV light, V29 Velvet Red delivers a soft touch and unique premium quality under the transition of light and shadow.

The Noble Black is also associated with excellence and elegance. Thanks to the nano-scale photoetching technique, it provides durability and stain resistance with etched shimmers.

The Clearest Display in the History of V Series

V29 series features a 120 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display and a 6.78″ 3D curved screen, delivering stunning visuals to users. With an impressive resolution of 1.5K and a super-high pixel density of 452 PPI, every detail comes to life with astonishing precision. Users will be immersed in a captivating visual experience as V29 showcases 1.07 billion colors and a DCI-P3 cinema-grade color gamut. In addition, V29 prioritizes eye health and has received triple SGS professional-grade eye protection certifications, underscoring our commitment to visual well-being.

Delivering Unparalleled Performance

V29 is designed to provide a smooth and powerful user experience. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon® 778G mobile platform, ensuring excellent performance and seamless 5G connectivity. With its Memory Booster (12 GB RAM + 8 GB Extended RAM[2]), the device offers ample storage and strong support for the operating system. V29 also includes an Ultra Large VC Bionic Cooling System, which enables the device to unleash optimal performance in various scenarios, delivering an immersive experience – whether during intense gaming sessions or captivating cinematic experiences. Additionally, the updated 80W FlashCharge[3] and 4600 mAh (TYP) Battery allow for fast and safe charging, allowing the phone to be charged from 1% to 50% in just 18 minutes[4] and guaranteeing reliable and long-lasting use.

Besides, V29 sets a high standard for remarkable durability with its IP68[5] rating, ensuring exceptional protection against dust and water[6]. V29 provides water resistance and dust resistance under normal use. In over 60 controlled laboratory reliability tests, V29 demonstrates exceptional performance, allowing it to accompany users through rain or shine, ensuring a long-lasting, worry-free user experience.

Overall, with its impressive specifications and features, V29 provides a convincing and rational choice for users seeking a high-performance smartphone.

Pricing and Availability

Starting today, the highly anticipated V29 will be available in more than 39 markets, including India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Turkey, Mexico and the selected European markets. The availability, pricing, and specifications of each model may vary depending on local market conditions and consumer preferences.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi'an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

[1] The availability of product colors may vary by region.

[2] 8 GB extended RAM is realized by software.

[3] V29 series is equipped with a vivo standard charger, and supports up to 80W FlashCharge. The actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scene changes, and subject to actual use.

[4] Charging data is based on vivo laboratory environmental tests. Actual charging speed is subject to actual usage and may vary depending on environmental and other factors.

[5] IP rating may differ by region.

[6] V29 is not a professional waterproof mobile phone, but it is splash-, water- and dust-resistant under normal use. The resistance to splash, water and dust is not permanent and may be reduced due to daily wear and tear. Do not charge the mobile phone when it is wet. Damage due to liquid ingress is not covered by the warranty.

