Univar Solutions and Kalsec® Inc. Strengthen Partnership in Europe with Expanded Agreement for a Wide Range of Food Ingredient Solutions

New agreement will benefit customers in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands and builds on the companies' existing relationship in Europe, Colombia, and Mexico

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and KALAMAZOO, Mich., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, and Kalsec® Inc., a natural ingredient solution provider for the food and beverage industry, have expanded their food ingredients distribution agreement to include three additional European countries. The new agreement authorizes Univar Solutions to exclusively distribute Kalsec's natural taste & sensory, colors, and food protection ingredient solutions for savory applications in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

"We started our journey with Kalsec in 2021 to bring our customers more taste, natural color, and antioxidant solutions across a broad range of specialty food applications, and we are elated to have the opportunity to grow our partnership in more European markets," said Kevin Hack, global vice president of food ingredients for Univar Solutions. "By offering a vast selection of Kalsec's quality, natural ingredients to more customers in Europe, we're helping to shape the future of food by providing innovative and sustainable solutions, recipe development, reach, and distribution."

From specialty ingredient innovation to recipe testing, food brands of all sizes turn to Foodology by Univar Solutions for help with tackling product development challenges. The organization's knowledgeable in-house scientists refresh and develop formulas to enhance the efficacy of products through its food Solution Centers and test kitchens while working toward the Company's purpose to help keep our communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe. Univar Solutions supports the latest food trends such as clean label, plant-based alternatives, and healthy ingredients, and is fully committed to sustainable practices and meeting its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

"Kalsec is a global company that has been serving food manufacturing customers in Europe for over 27 years," said James Smith, vice president and managing director - Europe, for Kalsec. "Growing our pan-European partnership with Univar Solutions enables us to leverage our joint technical and personnel support capabilities to provide additional customers with more natural and sustainable solutions and local expertise. We are pleased to work with a partner that shares our values in supply chain sourcing and helps support our purpose of unlocking the potential of people, nature, and science to nourish the world."

With this expanded authorization, Univar Solutions continues to strengthen its ingredients portfolio, already working closely with Kalsec in Mexico, Colombia, and European countries such as Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Poland. Univar Solutions is committed to working with premier suppliers like Kalsec, a certified B Corp, that meets the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. The addition of Kalsec's innovative products bring a suite of ingredients to Univar Solutions' leading specialty portfolio for food and beverage manufacturers at the cutting edge of industry and culinary trends. Kalsec's products are derived from natural herbs, spices, and vegetables, and are translated into easy-to-use liquid extracts.

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com .

Kalsec® Inc provides innovative taste and sensory, natural food protection, natural colors, and advanced hops solutions to the food and beverage industries. We capture the best nature has to offer and utilize over 60 years of experience and industry leading innovation to make food and beverage products look better, taste better, and last longer. Family owned and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan since 1958, Kalsec has regional offices, laboratories and sales teams in North America, Europe, and Asia. As a certified B Corp, Kalsec makes ethical and sustainable decisions that serve our customers, employees, communities, and the environment. We are proud to be using our business as a force for good. For more information, visit www.kalsec.com.

