TechSee Brings Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality Service Automation to Amazon Connect

TechSee, Brings AI Visual Service Automation to AWS Omnichannel Customer Experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, a global leader in Visual Service Automation, has announced today it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support Amazon Connect, an easy-to-use omnichannel cloud contact center that provides superior customer service at a lower cost through the integration of TechSee's artificial intelligence and augmented reality platform.

TechSee's visual automation platform uses computer artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to enhance customer and contact center engagements. As a visual platform, TechSee converts phone calls into live augmented reality sessions and enhances service automation by bringing computer vision AI to chat and automated workflows. With over 30 million interactions logged annually, TechSee has greater than 1,000 customers and is used by industry leaders including 5 of the top 10 global telecom companies, 2 of the top 3 U.S. home builders, and 5 of the top 10 global smart home automation companies.

TechSee's Computer Vision AI and AR can improve issues facing customer contact centers around first-call resolution, average handling times, and truck roll avoidance. Organizations focusing on digital transformation are enabled to deliver visual customer engagements resulting in better service outcomes and improved customer satisfaction. As a solution natively integrated with Amazon Connect, there are no integration costs for customers to deploy.

"With the increase in customer-centric service needs, AWS has been an innovator in the contact center space, prioritizing Interactive Voice Response and AI to create a unique customer experience," said Geoff Wahl, EVP & Business Development Chief at TechSee. "Simply put, text and voice aren't enough for today's highly demanding consumer. Visual engagement continues to drive better business outcomes, virtualizing face-to-face interactions. Our computer vision AI will empower AWS digital channels to see into the physical world, identify products, and even offer automated technical support solutions via AR guidance."

About TechSee

TechSee revolutionizes the customer experience domain with the first visual engagement solution powered by Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality. It enables enterprises around the world to deliver better customer assistance, enhance service quality and reduce costs. TechSee is led by industry veterans with years of experience in mobile technologies, artificial intelligence, and big data. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in New York, Boston, London, Washington D.C., and Madrid. For more information, visit www.techsee.me

Contacts

