Hunt Scanlon Ventures Serves as Strategic Advisor to ZRG and The Registry In M&A Transaction

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Ventures, a leading M&A advisory firm focused on the human capital markets, announced today that it has facilitated a transaction between ZRG and The Registry and served as a strategic advisor to both companies.

ZRG is one of the world's rapidly growing global talent advisory firms. Since 1992, The Registry has helped colleges and universities across the U.S. and abroad during times of transition with experienced and diverse interim leaders. The company's record speaks for itself — over 1,200 placements at over 500 institutions of all types.

"The Registry is the nation's top firm providing the best-matched interim solutions to institutions of higher learning, especially colleges and universities that are going through challenging transitions," said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. "Adding The Registry to the family of ZRG companies puts us in a leadership position in providing talent solutions in higher education."

Based just outside Boston in Peabody, MA, The Registry has successfully placed more senior interim leaders on campuses across the nation than any other organization during the past three decades. The firm initiated and accelerated a new trend in American higher education: the utilization of outside interim presidents.

"This acquisition is a huge win for ZRG," said Scott A. Scanlon, CEO of Hunt Scanlon Ventures based in Greenwich, Conn., which helped facilitate the transaction and served as a strategic advisor to ZRG and The Registry. "It compliments a fast-growing interim solutions platform that ZRG has been strategically building, but it also enhances one of ZRG's key executive search verticals in higher education." Mr. Scanlon said the acquisition is ZRG's largest to date.

"Calls for interim leaders are gaining wider traction as demographics shift and talent needs change," said Mr. Scanlon. "The most sought after 'on-demand' roles are increasingly found across the C-suite – and now in every industry – and that makes interim solutions one of the biggest growth areas of recruiting," he said.

"The Registry is known across all of higher education as the gold standard interim talent solution and the firm's second-generation founders leave behind a legacy of unparalleled client service," said Mr. Scanlon, who has known the firm's management team for more than a decade. "George Matthews and Dr. Bryan Carlson built a unique platform that disrupted how interim roles are filled through a fully vetted, membership-based network. That legacy is what ZRG now inherits, and we believe this transaction will give Larry Hartmann and his team an unprecedented opportunity for growth," he added.

Hunt Scanlon Ventures is an M&A advisory firm focused on the human capital markets. The firm assists in global merger and acquisition advisory, sourcing and facilitating transactions, buyouts, and growth capital investments as it guides founders to successful exits. Hunt Scanlon is an investor in data-driven and AI-powered human capital platforms where the firm works in partnership with management teams to scale and grow their businesses through a combination of capital investment, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

