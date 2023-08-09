Pico Union Project presents Jewels of Elul XXI: Inspirational writings from Mayor Karen Bass, Mayim Bialik, and more AVAILABLE NOW!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Jewels of Elul XXI, the annual collection of inspired writings from inspired writers is here now! You may enjoy this year's Jewels from the likes of Rabbi David Wolpe, Raven Schwam-Curtis, and Dr. Demento in the form of physical booklets, digitally, or on a daily basis in your email inbox for the entire month of Elul.

Elul, the month preceding the Jewish High Holy Days, is a time of reflection and new horizons, so this year's theme focuses on finding balance.

Below are selections from our incredible roster of contributors:

"From years of tuning my violin, I learned that finding balance requires stepping off balance, stepping out of comfort zones, off key, into complexity, and feelingly finding our way back home."

- Rabbi Jessica Kate Meyer, Director of Prayer Leadership / Artist-in-Residence at Hebrew College in Boston





"Each year, I bring my daughter to Lamhamid to reflect on contrasts and cultivate understanding, […] our visits have been crucial for me and my search for balance in our chaotic world."



- Aomar Boum, Professor of Anthropology, History, and NELC at UCLA





"I'm still looking for work/life balance, but I think I'm pretty good at another kind: sitting on the other end of the seesaw from someone you love, taking turns lifting."



- Justine Palefsky, Co-founder and CEO of Kindred





"Come to think of it, my show has always tried to bring a bit of balance to an unbalanced world – though it's often viewed […] as the near-exact opposite, bringing a bit of mayhem to an orderly world."



- Barret Hansen, DJ and radio personality, more commonly known as "Dr. Demento"





"I compartmentalize and stay focused on the needs of real people. This helps me to find a balance that lets me work with sometimes unexpected partners to get things done."



- Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles





"We simply will never do everything we could or hope to, and that acceptance is part of balance."



- David Wolpe, Visiting Scholar at Harvard Divinity School and Rabbi of Sinai Temple





Proceeds from Jewels of Elul XXI benefit the Pico Union Project, a non-profit organization providing food, beautification, education, jobs, and more to the Pico Union community.

