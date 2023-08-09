CASIO TRANSFORMS CONSUMER PRODUCTS DIVISION INTO CUTTING-EDGE EDTECH DIVISION

Transition Marks Focus on Increased Innovation and Growth in Educational Technology

DOVER, N.J., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a pioneer in the education space, is excited to announce that its Consumer Products Division is now the EdTech Division. This transformation symbolizes the company's unwavering commitment and vision for the education community, enabling Casio to better serve the evolving needs of educators and students. The new focus emphasizes providing innovative, user-friendly, and accessible tools and software to support mathematics education, a central aspect of its product portfolio.

The change also highlights the shifting demand for physical calculators and math technology within the education sector. While Casio continues to value its loyal user base, the new direction of the division will engage more effectively with educators to create unique classroom solutions, underlining Casio's commitment to advancing education through innovation.

"The name change aligns perfectly with Casio's overarching vision and goals of creativity and contribution," said Hirofumi Takeda, Senior General Manager of the EdTech Division, Casio America, Inc. "By emphasizing the development of educational solutions, Casio aims to spark students' curiosity as they explore new concepts, thereby fostering a stimulating environment for both students and teachers."

The division will maintain its focus on the powerful ClassPad.net platform, a dynamic web-based platform designed to aid interactive and collaborative mathematics learning. Casio's graphing calculators will also remain prominent in the division's offerings, with products like the fx-991CW, reflecting the company's dedication to building hybrid online/offline solutions.

Takeda continued, "For existing customers, the name change reaffirms our dedication to improving educational technology and delivering outstanding products. And for prospective customers, it distinguishes Casio as a brand specializing in quality educational solutions, guiding them to make informed decisions."

Many of Casio's educational offerings are being offered with Back-To-School promotional pricing through September 30 to help students prepare for the new school year. For more information regarding the EdTech Division and the current back-to-school promotion, please visit casio.com.

