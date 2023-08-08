Talos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced its operational and financial results for fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Key Highlights:

Drilled a successful commercial discovery at the Talos-operated Sunspear prospect.

Announced a transaction with Grupo Carso , selling a 49.9% interest in Talos Energy Mexico 7, S. de R.L. de C.V. ("Talos Mexico"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, which holds a working interest in the Zama project, for approximately $125 million .

Filed first EPA Class VI permit for carbon sequestration, with at least one additional permit expected to be filed by year-end.

Continue to explore a capital raise for the Company's Talos Low Carbon Solutions ("TLCS") platform.

Repurchased 1.5 million shares of common stock for $20.9 million at an average price of $13.89 per share.

Second Quarter Summary:

Production of 70.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d") (75% oil, 83% liquids).

Revenue of $367.2 million , driven by realized prices (excluding hedges) of $71.44 per barrel for oil, $16.25 per barrel for natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), and $2.46 per thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") for natural gas.

Net Income of $13.7 million , or $0.11 Net Income per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income (1) of $11.5 million , or $0.09 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share.

Upstream Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $253.6 million .

Capital expenditures of $191.2 million , inclusive of plugging and abandonment and Carbon Capture & Sequestration ("CCS").

Net cash provided by operating activities of $214.2 million .

Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) of $12.9 million .

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "We made great progress advancing key catalysts and had solid execution across our business in the second quarter. The ongoing integration of the EnVen transaction and our increased oil and liquids exposure underpinned another quarter with strong margins. We are excited about our discovery at Sunspear, a prospect and host facility acquired in the EnVen transaction. This success further demonstrates our belief that owning critical assets in the Gulf of Mexico can significantly enhance subsea drilling economics. We announced a transaction for our Talos Mexico subsidiary, welcoming Grupo Carso as a co-owner in a structure that establishes a baseline valuation for Zama but retains significant upside as we work to maximize the value of that asset. Finally, we are pleased to see the progress in our CCS business. We recently filed a Class VI permit application, which is an important milestone. We also continue to explore a capital raise for our Talos Low Carbon Solution platform and we'll provide an update when appropriate."

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

Shareholder Return Program: During the second quarter 2023, Talos opportunistically repurchased 1.5 million shares of common stock for $20.9 million, representing an average price of $13.89 per share. As of June 30, 2023, the Company has purchased 3.4 million shares or 3% of total outstanding shares with remaining authorization to repurchase up to approximately $52.5 million of additional common stock under its $100 million program.

Mexico Divestiture: In May 2023, Talos announced a transaction with Grupo Carso to sell a 49.9% interest in Talos Mexico, which holds a 17.4% stake in Zama. The transaction valued the Talos Mexico entity at a $250 million valuation. Talos expects to receive approximately $125 million for the 49.9% stake, including approximately $75 million paid at closing and approximately $50 million due upon first production. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter 2023, subject to regulatory approval.

In June 2023, Mexico's Comisión Nacional de Hidrocarburos approved the Zama Unit Development Plan previously submitted in March 2023. Talos is actively working with the Zama Unit's Integrated Project Team to progress the front-end engineering and design ("FEED") and other workstreams required to reach a Final Investment Decision ("FID").

Drilling and Completion Updates:

Lime Rock and Venice: Completion, construction, and subsea installation operations for Talos's Lime Rock and Venice discoveries remain on track. The Company anticipates first production by the first quarter 2024 from both wells, which will be tied-backed to the Talos owned and operated Ram Powell facility. Talos owns a 60% working interest in both wells.

Sunspear: The Sunspear exploitation well successfully discovered commercial quantities of oil and natural gas in July 2023. Talos's preliminary post-drill analysis indicates approximately 260 feet of gross true vertical thickness of oil pay (177 feet net across two targets), including 149 feet of net oil pay in the main target in line with pre-drill expectations. The project will flow to the recently acquired Prince platform with first oil expected in the next 18 to 24 months. Working interest partners are Talos 48.0%, an entity managed by Ridgewood Energy Corporation 47.5%, and Houston Energy 4.5%.

Longhorn: The Longhorn prospect, designed to test deep objectives underneath the Lobster field, found non-commercial levels of hydrocarbons in the deep zone, though the well encountered over 50 feet of pay across two legacy field pays. The well has been suspended and will be analyzed for completion alongside the next Lobster field development well, which is expected to spud in the third quarter 2023.

Pancheron: Drilling of the Pancheron exploration prospect in the second quarter 2023 encountered non-commercial quantities of hydrocarbons, and plugging and abandonment operations have been completed. Talos held a 30% working interest, bp held a 33% working interest, and Oxy held a 37% working interest and was the operator. Pre-drill probability of success was estimated at approximately 30%.

Other Operated Production and Downtime Updates: During the second quarter 2023, Talos completed the planned well interventions on its operated Bulleit DTR-10 Sand recompletion and Mount Hunter development well. The interventions successfully improved overall reservoir productivity. Additionally, on Talos's operated Neptune facility, the Company continues to work on optimization efforts, including new chemical treatments and topside modifications, expected to be completed in the fourth quarter 2023.

Non-Operated Project Updates: The Odd Job subsea pump project, operated by Kosmos Energy, which is intended to sustain long-term production from the field, continues to progress and remains on track to be in service by mid-2024. Talos has a 17.5% working interest. Drilling on the Marmalard well, operated by Murphy Oil, is expected to commence in the third quarter 2023. Talos holds a 11.4% working interest.

TLCS Updates:

Exploring Capital Raise: Talos continues to explore a capital raise to scale up the development of its existing TLCS portfolio and accelerate its growth. The Company will provide further updates when available.

Stratigraphic Wells and Class VI Permits: As previously announced, the Bayou Bend partnership has contracted a rig and expects to drill a Talos-operated offshore stratigraphic well during the second half 2023. Additionally, the partnership expects to drill a Chevron-operated onshore stratigraphic well in the first half 2024. Separately, in early August 2023, TLCS filed its first EPA Class VI permit for its Harvest Bend CCS project (formerly known as River Bend CCS), in which TLCS holds a 60% interest. TLCS also intends to file at least one additional EPA Class VI permit application across its portfolio by year-end.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Key Financial Highlights:

($ thousands, except per share and per BOE amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Total revenues $ 367,210

Net income $ 13,677

Net income per diluted share $ 0.11

Adjusted Net Income(1) $ 11,537

Adjusted Net Income per diluted share(1) $ 0.09

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 249,723

Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges(1) $ 241,561

Upstream Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 253,615

Upstream Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges(1) $ 245,453

Capital Expenditures (including Plug & Abandonment, Decommissioning Obligations Settled and CCS) $ 191,205

Upstream Adjusted EBITDA Margin:



Upstream Adjusted EBITDA per Boe(1) $ 39.67

Upstream Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges per Boe(1) $ 38.39



Production

Production was 70.3 MBoe/d for the second quarter 2023 and was 75% oil and 83% liquids.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Average daily production volumes



Oil (MBbl/d)

52.8

Natural Gas (MMcf/d)

72.9

NGL (MBbl/d)

5.3

Total average daily (MBoe/d)

70.3





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



Production

% Oil

% Liquids

% Operated

Average daily production volumes by Core Area (MBoe/d)















Green Canyon Area

22.7



84 %

91 %

88 % Mississippi Canyon Area

34.6



79 %

87 %

70 % Shelf and Gulf Coast

13.0



50 %

58 %

61 % Total average daily (MBoe/d)

70.3



75 %

83 %

74 %

Lease Operating & General and Administrative Expenses

Total lease operating expenses, inclusive of workover and maintenance and insurance costs for the quarter, were $101.2 million or $15.82/Boe. Upstream General and Administrative expenses for the quarter, excluding non-cash equity-based compensation, was $25.0 million, or $3.91/Boe. Upstream General and Administrative expenses is shown inclusive of $3.5 million in transaction-related expenses.

($ thousands, except per BOE amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Per Boe

Lease Operating Expenses $ 101,165

$ 15.82

Upstream General & Administrative Expenses (excluding non-cash equity-based compensation)(1) $ 24,994

$ 3.91



Capital Expenditures

Upstream capital expenditures, including plugging and abandonment, totaled $189.3 million for the second quarter 2023.

($ thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Upstream Capital Expenditures







U.S. drilling & completions $ 120,331

$ 232,661

Mexico appraisal & exploration

101



197

Asset management(1)

15,784



60,728

Seismic and G&G, land, capitalized G&A and other

14,212



36,045

Total Upstream Capital Expenditures

150,428



329,631

Plugging & Abandonment

37,570



47,683

Decommissioning Obligations Settled(2)

1,339



2,047

Total Upstream $ 189,337

$ 379,361







(1) Asset management consists of capital expenditures for development-related activities primarily associated with recompletions and improvements to our facilities and infrastructure. (2) Settlement of decommissioning obligations as a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency.

CCS expenses totaled $2.4 million for the second quarter 2023, which is accounted for in the Company's reported Adjusted EBITDA figure. CCS capital expenditures totaled $1.9 million for the second quarter 2023, which mainly includes investments in Bayou Bend and funding for general ongoing operations.

($ thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

CCS Investments







CCS Expenses $ 2,360

$ 8,517

CCS Capital Expenditures

1,868



23,057

Total CCS Investments $ 4,228

$ 31,574



Liquidity and Leverage

At June 30, 2023, Talos had approximately $771.8 million of liquidity, with $765.0 million undrawn on its credit facility and approximately $17.5 million in cash, less approximately $10.8 million in outstanding letters of credit.

On June 30, 2023, Talos had $1,081.0 million in total debt. Net Debt was $1,063.5 million(1). Net Debt to Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 1.0x(1).

Footnotes: (1) Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Income (Loss) per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges, Upstream Adjusted EBITDA, Upstream Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding hedges, Upstream Adjusted EBITDA margin or per Boe, Upstream Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding hedges or per Boe, Upstream General and Administrative Expenses, Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, Net Debt to Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and PV-10 are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" below for additional detail and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

HEDGES

The following table reflects contracted volumes and weighted average prices the Company will receive under the terms of its derivative contracts as of August 8, 2023:



Instrument Type Avg. Daily Volume

W.A. Swap

W.A. Sub-Floor

W.A. Floor

W.A. Ceiling

Crude – WTI

(Bbls)

(Per Bbl)

(Per Bbl)

(Per Bbl)

(Per Bbl)

July - September 2023 Fixed Swaps

14,348

$ 73.92

---

---

---

July - September 2023 Collar

4,500

---

---

$ 70.56

$ 89.99

July - September 2023 3-Way Collar

9,200

---

$ 51.86

$ 65.11

$ 109.25

October - December 2023 Fixed Swaps

12,000

$ 75.25

---

---

---

October - December 2023 Collar

7,826

---

---

$ 67.76

$ 86.40

October - December 2023 3-Way Collar

9,200

---

$ 51.86

$ 65.11

$ 109.25

January - March 2024 Fixed Swaps

15,000

$ 72.55

---

---

---

January - March 2024 Collar

3,000

---

---

$ 70.00

$ 83.67

January - March 2024 3-Way Collar

3,200

---

$ 57.27

$ 70.00

$ 98.01

April - June 2024 Fixed Swaps

18,500

$ 72.68

---

---

---

April - June 2024 Collar

1,000

---

---

$ 70.00

$ 75.00

July - September 2024 Fixed Swaps

8,000

$ 72.53

---

---

---

July - September 2024 Collar

1,000

---

---

$ 70.00

$ 75.00

October - December 2024 Fixed Swaps

7,000

$ 70.68

---

---

---

October - December 2024 Collar

1,000

---

---

$ 70.00

$ 75.00

January - March 2025 Fixed Swaps

4,000

$ 67.00

---

---

---

























Natural Gas – HH NYMEX

(MMBtu)

(Per MMBtu)

(Per MMBtu)

(Per MMBtu)

(Per MMBtu)

July - September 2023 Fixed Swaps

20,000

$ 3.35

---

---

---

July - September 2023 Collar

10,000

---

---

$ 5.25

$ 8.46

October - December 2023 Fixed Swaps

20,000

$ 4.22

---

---

---

October - December 2023 Collar

10,000

---

---

$ 5.25

$ 8.46

January - March 2024 Fixed Swaps

25,000

$ 3.48

---

---

---

January - March 2024 Collar

10,000

---

---

$ 4.00

$ 6.90

April - June 2024 Fixed Swaps

25,000

$ 3.33

---

---

---

April - June 2024 Collar

10,000

---

---

$ 4.00

$ 6.90

July - September 2024 Fixed Swaps

10,000

$ 3.52

---

---

---

July - September 2024 Collar

10,000

---

---

$ 4.00

$ 6.90

October - December 2024 Fixed Swaps

10,000

$ 3.52

---

---

---

October - December 2024 Collar

10,000

---

---

$ 4.00

$ 6.90

January - March 2025 Fixed Swaps

10,000

$ 4.37

---

---

---



Talos Energy Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts)







June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022



(Unaudited)





ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,525

$ 44,145

Accounts receivable:







Trade, net

157,329



150,598

Joint interest, net

86,615



54,697

Other, net

30,233



6,684

Assets from price risk management activities

45,522



25,029

Prepaid assets

85,697



84,759

Other current assets

17,251



1,917

Total current assets

440,172



367,829

Property and equipment:







Proved properties

7,526,625



5,964,340

Unproved properties, not subject to amortization

401,710



154,783

Other property and equipment

32,088



30,691

Total property and equipment

7,960,423



6,149,814

Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(3,822,916)



(3,506,539)

Total property and equipment, net

4,137,507



2,643,275

Other long-term assets:







Restricted cash

100,973



—

Assets from price risk management activities

8,655



7,854

Equity method investments

22,436



1,745

Other well equipment inventory

44,645



25,541

Notes receivable, net

15,413



—

Operating lease assets

18,104



5,903

Other assets

17,508



6,479

Total assets $ 4,805,413

$ 3,058,626

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERSʼ EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 184,177

$ 128,174

Accrued liabilities

220,417



219,769

Accrued royalties

51,248



52,215

Current portion of long-term debt

33,156



—

Current portion of asset retirement obligations

57,551



39,888

Liabilities from price risk management activities

8,247



68,370

Accrued interest payable

42,351



36,340

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

3,136



1,943

Other current liabilities

91,599



60,359

Total current liabilities

691,882



607,058

Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt

1,000,109



585,340

Asset retirement obligations

741,501



501,773

Liabilities from price risk management activities

1,417



7,872

Operating lease liabilities

25,173



14,855

Other long-term liabilities

283,443



176,152

Total liabilities

2,743,525



1,893,050

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholdersʼ equity:







Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized and zero shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

—



—

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 270,000,000 shares authorized; 127,455,965 and 82,570,328 shares issued as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

1,275



826

Additional paid-in capital

2,539,629



1,699,799

Accumulated deficit

(431,512)



(535,049)

Treasury stock, at cost; 3,400,000 and zero shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

(47,504)



—

Total stockholdersʼ equity

2,061,888



1,165,576

Total liabilities and stockholdersʼ equity $ 4,805,413

$ 3,058,626



Talos Energy Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per common share amounts)







Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues:















Oil $ 342,983

$ 429,329

$ 635,677

$ 783,215

Natural gas

16,329



70,406



36,512



113,387

NGL

7,898



19,350



17,603



36,049

Total revenues

367,210



519,085



689,792



932,651

Operating expenses:















Lease operating expense

101,165



87,582



182,527



147,396

Production taxes

607



864



1,213



1,715

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

169,794



104,511



317,117



202,851

Accretion expense

22,760



14,844



42,174



29,221

General and administrative expense

33,182



22,925



96,369



45,453

Other operating (income) expense

(723)



12,372



2,115



12,508

Total operating expenses

326,785



243,098



641,515



439,144

Operating income

40,425



275,987



48,277



493,507

Interest expense

(45,632)



(30,776)



(83,213)



(62,266)

Price risk management activities income (expense)

26,197



(64,094)



85,134



(345,313)

Equity method investment income (expense)

(2,012)



13,466



5,431



13,608

Other income

1,591



3,165



8,257



31,299

Net income before income taxes

20,569



197,748



63,886



130,835

Income tax benefit (expense)

(6,892)



(2,607)



39,651



(2,135)

Net income $ 13,677

$ 195,141

$ 103,537

$ 128,700



















Net income per common share:















Basic $ 0.11

$ 2.36

$ 0.90

$ 1.56

Diluted $ 0.11

$ 2.33

$ 0.89

$ 1.55

Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

125,436



82,566



115,590



82,320

Diluted

125,667



83,665



116,363



83,247



Talos Energy Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)







Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income $ 103,537

$ 128,700

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

359,291



232,072

Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount

7,629



6,952

Equity-based compensation expense

8,687



7,367

Price risk management activities expense (income)

(85,134)



345,313

Net cash paid on settled derivative instruments

(4,161)



(287,321)

Equity method investment income

(5,431)



(13,608)

Settlement of asset retirement obligations

(47,683)



(39,768)

Loss on sale of assets

—



390

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

35,127



(57,394)

Other current assets

(23,790)



(31,435)

Accounts payable

(3,890)



23,360

Other current liabilities

(22,975)



33,284

Other non-current assets and liabilities, net

(44,124)



6,453

Net cash provided by operating activities

277,083



354,365

Cash flows from investing activities:







Exploration, development and other capital expenditures

(298,658)



(128,082)

Proceeds from (cash paid for) acquisitions, net of cash acquired

17,617



(3,500)

Proceeds from (cash paid for) sale of property and equipment, net

(8,488)



1,597

Contributions to equity method investees

(15,260)



(2,250)

Proceeds from sale of equity method investments

—



15,000

Investment in intangible assets

(7,796)



—

Net cash used in investing activities

(312,585)



(117,235)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Redemption of senior notes

(15,000)



(6,060)

Proceeds from Bank Credit Facility

505,000



35,000

Repayment of Bank Credit Facility

(305,000)



(210,000)

Deferred financing costs

(11,775)



(129)

Other deferred payments

(462)



—

Payments of finance lease

(8,026)



(12,836)

Purchase of treasury stock

(47,504)



—

Employee stock awards tax withholdings

(7,378)



(4,476)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

109,855



(198,501)











Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

74,353



38,629

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:







Balance, beginning of period

44,145



69,852

Balance, end of period $ 118,498

$ 108,481











Supplemental non-cash transactions:







Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 113,319

$ 47,354

Supplemental cash flow information:







Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized $ 63,492

$ 47,570



SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Certain financial information included in our financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are "Upstream General and Administrative Expenses," "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)," "Adjusted Earnings per Share," "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Upstream Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges," "Upstream Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "Upstream Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding hedges," "Upstream Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding hedges," "Adjusted Free Cash Flow," "Net Debt," "LTM Adjusted EBITDA," "Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA,", "Net Debt to Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA" and "PV-10." These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures which may be reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of General and Administrative Expenses to Upstream General and Administrative Expenses

We believe the presentation of Upstream General and Administrative Expenses excluding non-cash equity-based compensation provides management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Upstream General & Administrative Expenses has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following:

General and Administrative Expenses. Generally consists of costs incurred for overhead, including payroll and benefits for our corporate staff, costs of maintaining our headquarters, costs of managing our production operations, bad debt expense, equity-based compensation expense, audit and other fees for professional services and legal compliance. A portion of these expenses are allocated based on the percentage of employees dedicated to each operating segment.

($ thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Reconciliation of General & Administrative Expenses to Upstream General & Administrative Expenses (excluding non-cash equity-based compensation):



Total General and Administrative Expenses $ 33,182

CCS Segment

(2,445)

Unallocated corporate

(1,836)

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

(3,907)

Upstream General & Administrative Expenses (excluding non-cash equity-based compensation) $ 24,994



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Upstream Adjusted EBITDA

"EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Upstream Adjusted EBITDA" are to provide management and investors with (i) additional information to evaluate, with certain adjustments, items required or permitted in calculating covenant compliance under our debt agreements, (ii) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (iii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iv) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following:

EBITDA. Net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization and accretion expense.

Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA plus non-cash write-down of oil and natural gas properties, transaction and other (income) expenses, decommissioning obligations, derivative fair value (gain) loss, net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivatives, (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, non-cash write-down of other well equipment inventory and non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges. We have historically provided as a supplement to—rather than in lieu of—Adjusted EBITDA including hedges, provides useful information regarding our results of operations and profitability by illustrating the operating results of our oil and natural gas properties without the benefit or detriment, as applicable, of our financial oil and natural gas hedges. By excluding our oil and natural gas hedges, we are able to convey actual operating results using realized market prices during the period, thereby providing analysts and investors with additional information they can use to evaluate the impacts of our hedging strategies over time.

Upstream Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA plus certain CCS and corporate unallocated costs of equity method investment loss, general and administrative expense, other operating income, other income, and non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

We also present Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges and Upstream Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges as a percentage of revenue and on a per barrel of oil equivalent basis, respectively, to further analyze our business, which are outlined below:

Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Upstream Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue, as a percentage. It is also defined as Upstream Adjusted EBITDA divided by the total production volume, expressed in Boe, in the period, and described as dollar per Boe. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA margin is important to provide management and investors with information about how much we retain in Adjusted EBITDA terms as compared to the revenue we generate and how much per barrel of Upstream Adjusted EBITDA we generate after accounting for certain operational and corporate costs.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of Net Income (loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Upstream Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges, Upstream Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges, Upstream Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Upstream Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding hedges for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for Boe, $/Boe and percentage data):



Three Months Ended

($ thousands) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:















Net Income $ 13,677

$ 89,860

$ 2,750

$ 250,465

Interest expense

45,632



37,581



33,967



29,265

Income tax expense (benefit)

6,892



(46,543)



281



121

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

169,794



147,323



119,456



92,323

Accretion expense

22,760



19,414



13,595



13,179

EBITDA

258,755



247,635



170,049



385,353

Transaction and other (income) expenses(1)

3,513



22,009



4,343



3,219

Decommissioning obligations(2)

741



741



21,005



20

Derivative fair value (gain) loss(3)

(26,197)



(58,937)



41,058



(114,180)

Net cash received (paid) on settled derivative instruments(3)

8,162



(12,323)



(57,076)



(81,162)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



—



1,569



—

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

4,749



3,938



4,276



4,310

Adjusted EBITDA

249,723



203,063



185,224



197,560

Add: Net cash (received) paid on settled derivative instruments(3)

(8,162)



12,323



57,076



81,162

Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges $ 241,561

$ 215,386

$ 242,300

$ 278,722

Revenue:















Revenue - Operations

367,210



322,582



342,201



377,128

Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA excl hedges margin:















Adjusted EBITDA divided by - Total revenue incl hedges (%)

67 %

65 %

65 %

67 % Adjusted EBITDA divided by - Total revenue (%)

66 %

67 %

71 %

74 %





(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2023, transaction expenses include $2.7 million in costs related to the EnVen Acquisition, inclusive of $1.4 million in severance expense. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, transaction expenses include $35.2 million in costs related to the EnVen Acquisition, inclusive of $22.6 million in severance expense. Transaction expenses are included in "General and administrative expense" on our consolidated statements of operations. Other income (expense) includes other miscellaneous income and expenses that we do not view as a meaningful indicator of our operating performance. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, it includes a $8.6 million gain on the funding of the capital carry of its investment in Bayou Bend by Chevron that is included in "Equity method investment income (expense)" on our consolidated statements of operations. (2) Estimated decommissioning obligations were a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency and are included in "Other operating (income) expense" on our consolidated statements of operations. (3) The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gain) loss and net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted EBITDA on an unrealized basis during the period the derivatives settled.

($ thousands, except per BOE amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Upstream Adjusted EBITDA:



Adjusted EBITDA $ 249,723

CCS and Corporate Unallocated Costs:



Equity method investment loss

2,135

General and administrative expense

4,279

Other operating income

(1,654)

Other income

(26)

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

(842)

Upstream Adjusted EBITDA

253,615

Add: Net cash received on settled derivative instruments(1)

(8,162)

Upstream Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges $ 245,453

Production:



Boe(2)

6,393

Upstream Adjusted EBITDA margin and Upstream Adjusted EBITDA excl hedges margin:



Upstream Adjusted EBITDA per Boe(2) $ 39.67

Upstream Adjusted EBITDA excl hedges per Boe(1)(2) $ 38.39



(1) The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gain) loss and net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted EBITDA on an unrealized basis during the period the derivatives settled. (2) One Boe is equal to six Mcf of natural gas or one Bbl of oil or NGLs based on an approximate energy equivalency. This is an energy content correlation and does not reflect a value or price relationship between the commodities.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

"Adjusted Free Cash Flow" before changes in working capital provides management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted Free Cash Flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following:

Capital Expenditures and Plugging & Abandonment. Actual capital expenditures and plugging & abandonment recognized in the quarter, inclusive of accruals.

Interest Expense. Actual interest expense per the income statement.

Talos did not pay any cash taxes in the period, therefore cash taxes have no impact to the reported Adjusted Free Cash Flow before changes in working capital number.

($ thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before changes in working capital)



Adjusted EBITDA $ 249,723

Upstream capital expenditures

(150,428)

Plugging & abandonment

(37,570)

Decommissioning obligations settled

(1,339)

CCS capital expenditures

(1,868)

Interest expense

(45,632)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before changes in working capital) $ 12,886



($ thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before changes in working capital)



Net cash provided by operating activities(1) $ 214,226

(Increase) decrease in operating assets and liabilities

(53,358)

Upstream capital expenditures(2)

(150,428)

Decommissioning obligations settled

(1,339)

CCS capital expenditures

(1,868)

Transaction and other (income) expenses(3)

3,513

Decommissioning obligations(4)

741

Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount

(3,481)

Income tax benefit

6,892

Other adjustments

(2,012)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before changes in working capital) $ 12,886







(1) Includes settlement of asset retirement obligations. (2) Includes accruals and excludes acquisitions. (3) For the three months ended June 30, 2023, transaction expenses include $2.7 million in costs related to the EnVen Acquisition, inclusive of $1.4 million in severance expense. Other income (expenses) includes miscellaneous income and expenses that we do not view as a meaningful indicator of our operating performance. (4) Estimated decommissioning obligations were a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share

"Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" and "Adjusted Earnings per Share" are to provide management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), earnings per share or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Net income (loss) plus accretion expense, transaction related costs, derivative fair value (gain) loss, net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments and non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted Earnings per Share. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the number of common shares.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

($ thousands, except per share amounts)



Basic per Share

Diluted per Share

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Loss:











Net Income $ 13,677

$ 0.11

$ 0.11

Transaction and other (income) expenses(1)

3,513

$ 0.03

$ 0.03

Decommissioning obligations(2)

741

$ 0.01

$ 0.01

Derivative fair value gain(3)

(26,197)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.21)

Net cash received on settled derivative instruments(3)

8,162

$ 0.07

$ 0.06

Non-cash income tax expense

6,892

$ 0.05

$ 0.05

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

4,749

$ 0.04

$ 0.04

Adjusted Net Income $ 11,537

$ 0.09

$ 0.09















Weighted average common shares outstanding at June 30, 2023:











Basic

125,436









Diluted

125,667















(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2023, transaction expenses include $2.7 million in costs related to the EnVen Acquisition, inclusive of $1.4 million in severance expense. Other income (expense) includes other miscellaneous income and expenses that we do not view as a meaningful indicator of our operating performance. (2) Estimated decommissioning obligations were a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency. (3) The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gain) loss and net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on an unrealized basis during the period the derivatives settled.

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA

We believe the presentation of Net Debt, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is important to provide management and investors with additional important information to evaluate our business. These measures are widely used by investors and ratings agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies.

Net Debt. Total Debt principal minus cash and cash equivalents.

Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt divided by the LTM Adjusted EBITDA.

($ thousands) June 30, 2023

Reconciliation of Net Debt:



12.00% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes – due January 2026 $ 638,541

11.75% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes – due April 2026

242,500

Bank Credit Facility – matures March 2027

200,000

Total Debt

1,081,041

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(17,525)

Net Debt $ 1,063,516







Calculation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA:



Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended September 30, 2022 $ 197,560

Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended December 31, 2022

185,224

Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended March 31, 2023

203,063

Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended June 30, 2023

249,723

LTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 835,570







Acquired Assets Adjusted EBITDA:



Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended September 30, 2022 $ 102,867

Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended December 31, 2022

73,891

Adjusted EBITDA for the period January 1, 2023 to February 13, 2023

33,120

LTM Adjusted EBITDA from Acquired Assets $ 209,878







Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,045,448







Reconciliation of Net Debt to Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA:



Net Debt / Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA(1) 1.0x







(1) Net Debt / Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA figure excludes the Finance Lease. Had the Finance Lease been included, Net Debt / Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA would have been 1.2x

