Red5 Pro Server Integrates Industry Leading Zixi SDVP

Secure and Reliable WebRTC support for fast, reliable, high-quality streaming

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi , the industry leader for enabling cost-efficient and highly scalable live broadcast-quality video over any IP network or protocol, and provider of the award-winning Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced a partnership with Red5 Pro, a leader in real-time interactive video who have integrated Zixi to enable live sources and provide adaptive, ultra-low latency streaming by using real-time technology with sub half-second latency.

(PRNewsfoto/Zixi) (PRNewswire)

The Zixi-integrated Red5 Pro server platform enables users to contribute and deliver high-quality streams with end-to-end encryption while auto-scaling across various device types and cloud providers. Red5 Pro provides access to video streaming orchestration tools that allow users to skip the CDN, and deploy auto-scaled clustering on any public or private cloud provider, online or offline that supports millions of streams under 500 milliseconds of latency. Red5 Pro's Zixi addition unlocks powerful workflows including advanced GPU accelerated live transcoding, Zixi-patented sequenced hitless failover, connection bonding over disparate networks, purpose-built live operations dashboards, enhanced visualization and centralized management of live channels. This enables users to serve new and a wide range of applications such as eSports, Broadcast, Online Gambling, Live Auctions, Government and the world of IoT.

With the integration of the industry-leading Zixi SDVP and the Zixi Enabled Network ecosystem of integrated devices, Red5 Pro media servers can natively receive a wide range of broadcast quality content reliably and securely over managed or unmanaged networks. There is no additional conversion required to receive and process content which reduces complexity and increases efficiency, resulting in overall dramatically improved performance of the Red5 Pro platform. Users contributing content using the SDVP will benefit from its patented video over IP technology proven with 15+ years of experience delivering premium content to transport live video anywhere in the world.

By leveraging the combined Red5 Pro servers and SDVP, users have access to a high-performance, scalable and cloud-agnostic live video distribution platform and benefit from unique features such as ultra-low latency, bonded delivery, network and compute efficiency that reduces costs up to 50% when compared to other protocols, connection validation through the industry's leading security including DTLS connection security and content encryption. Also patented sequenced hitless failover, an improvement on SMPTE 2022-7 that applies Zixi-optimized alignment algorithms to re-create a single coherent uninterrupted stream out of multiple stream fragments, enhanced stream resilience with congestion aware routing and dynamic forward error-correction as well as quality optimized delivery with content-aware bandwidth shaping.

"Our integration with Zixi enables Zixi's 1000+ customers to create new interactive streaming experiences that simply weren't possible before," said Chris Allen, CEO, Red5 Pro. "One use case in particular, combining many Zixi ingests into multi-view streams into a sub 500ms latency single stream output means that live production of sports can be done with remote teams as if they are in the same physical location."

"We are very pleased to partner with Red5 Pro and their innovative WebRTC technology to deliver a diverse set of real-time streaming applications across multiple verticals," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. "Our mutual users are deploying exciting applications in sports and broadcasting to deliver live video to large audiences in real-time time."

Red5 Pro will be exhibiting the integrated offering in the Zixi Partner Village at IBC 2023, for more details and to book a meeting please visit https://zixi.com/zixi-at-ibc-2023/

About Red5 Pro

From their open-source roots in 2005 to the current XDN ecosystem, Red5 Pro has been on a mission to accelerate how people connect, learn, and play. With custom real-time interactive streaming solutions for industries as diverse as sports, education, and surveillance and security, Red5 Pro is a proven partner for creating scalable workstreams that power experiences for the emerging metaverse and beyond. With Red5's WebRTC video streaming platform, you can create interactive live streams and avoid live event spoilers with sub-500 millisecond latency. Send fully encrypted, high-quality streams with automatic scaling across all devices.

About Zixi

Zixi provides the cloud based and on-premises Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, sports leagues, service providers, cable operators and Telcos around the world. Zixi simplifies building and managing congestion-aware live video routes on any network, with support for 18-protocols across any operating environment, with products that are purpose built to provide market leading performance, universal interoperability and an operational control plane that simplifies management and orchestration at scale. With 15+ years of innovation and expertise, the Zixi Enabled Network has grown to over 1000+ media customers and 400+ OEM and service providers that deliver 20,000+ channels daily, with 110,000+ deployed instances in over 120 countries, gathering over 9 billion data points a day while delivering over 100,000 live sporting events a year. This powerful ecosystem of the largest media organizations in the world exchanging live video allows for the creation and acceleration of new content acquisition, business models, and opportunities to reduce cost and generate revenue.

www.zixi.com

For more information, contact:

Denise Williams, Bubble Agency, +1 503 806 0755, denisew@bubbleagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zixi